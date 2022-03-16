news, local-news, public trustee, tasmania, advocacy, leanne groombridge, guardianship, review, elise archer

Advocacy Tasmania has slammed the state's Attorney-General for not responding to 10 community groups who wrote to her last year calling for problems to be urgently rectified with the Public Trustee. The demand came after the release of an independent review found the Public Trustee had misunderstood its role as a public administrator for 26 years, which had resulted in a range of complaints. Advocacy Tasmania also collated horror stories of Tasmanians who had lost their possessions as a result of their dealings with the Public Trustee. The review made 28 recommendations in December covering the guardianship system, communication and transparency. READ MORE: Unvaccinated woman dies in Royal Hobart Hospital after contracting COVID-19; case numbers increasing Advocacy Tasmania chief executive officer Leanna Groombridge said reform of the guardianship system was "incredibly overdue", that the government had been aware of problems since 2008, and that compensation was required. "We wrote to the minister (Attorney-General Elise Archer) alongside nine other major community groups last year seeking an independent assessor to help fix harms caused by the Public Trustee. There has been no response," she said. "The minister needs to urgently step up and start making right the harms caused by the government. They must now compensate Tasmanians who have suffered and have been out of sight and out of mind. READ MORE: Government fails to disqualify Tasmania Industrial Commission deputy president from nurses matter "What is desperately needed is to fix the systems, attitudes and laws that allow these injustices to keep happening again and again. This is not a problem that can afford to wait any longer." Incidents highlighted last year included a man having his home cleared of belongings and lease ended after leaving hospital and going into care. While groups await reforms, Ms Groombridge said people were still being "dehumanised" by the system. "The problems are the same as they have always been," she said. "People have their basic dignity, freedoms, and rights taken away from them, without committing any crime, and have the government step in and control their lives." READ MORE: Tasmanian manufacturers chasing $100 million in defence deals Tasmanian Greens justice spokesperson Rosalie Woodruff said the government must respond to the recommendations, including a sector-wide compensation process. Ms Archer said the government was working its way through the recommendations. "The report contains 28 recommendations, many of which are complex and require significant work," she said. "The government recognises how important this work is and we are working as quickly as possible to address the recommendations." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

