Tasmanian companies are estimated to have secured more than $100 million worth of defence-related contracts in the past five years and are in the running for a similar amount. That is according to state Advanced Manufacturing and Defence Industries Minister Jeremy Rockliff. He said the current $100 million worth of contracts being sought included North-West manufacturer Elphinstone Pty Ltd's involvement in Team Redback. That is a Hanwha Defense Australia-led bid for the Australian government's $18 billion to $27 billion LAND 400 Phase 3 program. A decision on the successful bidder for that program is expected to be announced soon. It will deliver the army about 450 infantry fighting vehicles. If the Hanwha bid is successful, Elphinstone will manufacture vehicle hulls in Tasmania and the vehicles would be assembled at Geelong. South Korean-linked Hanwha Defense Australia's rival bidder is German-linked Rheinmetall Defence Australia. The bulk of the work would be done in Queensland if Rheinmetall's bid was successful. "In December 2021, Hanwha was successful in securing the Land 8116 Phase 1 project which will supply 30 Huntsman AS9 Self-Propelled Howitzers and 15 Huntsman AS10 Armoured Ammunition Resupply Vehicles to the Australian army and will see local companies such as CBG Systems, Elphinstone Pty Ltd and Penguin Composites provide key systems and components to the project," Mr Rockliff said. "The success of Elphinstone, should Hanwha win the contract for the Land 400 project, will demonstrate that our state's capabilities in advanced manufacturing and defence supply are recognised not just nationally, but around the world." Mr Rockliff said advanced manufacturing was a key contributor to the Tasmanian economy and a significant employer across the state. " ... we are focused on creating the right conditions for Tasmanian manufacturers to grow and prosper, to invest and to employ more Tasmanians," he said. "The Tasmanian Liberal government will continue to proactively support companies and entities to achieve success globally, expand their presence in markets around the world, attract more investment and create more local jobs."

