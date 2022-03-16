news, local-news, covid, tasmania, vaccinated, unvaccinated, death, rhh

An unvaccinated woman has died in the Royal Hobart Hospital after contracting COVID-19, the government has confirmed The woman in her 50s has become the 27th person listed as a COVID death in Tasmania since 2020. Case numbers have also increased significantly in the past 24 hours, which the government says is being driven by the more transmissible BA.2 variant of Omicron. There were 1859 cases reported on Wednesday morning, compared with 1376 from the previous day. READ MORE: Officer allegedly gave urine-soaked clothes to homeless inmate Active cases have also increased to 7640, up from 6936. There are 18 people in hospital with COVID - up from 14 - with six being treated for COVID as their primary condition, two in intensive care, one of whom is on a ventilator. Cabinet minister Guy Barnett said the increase in cases was "expected" once the BA.2 variant became more widespread. READ MORE: Report estimates Tasmania's annual ice use dropped by more than 60kg in 2021 "This strain is up to 30 per cent more transmissible than the previous strains, and importantly, this previously predicted uptick in cases is not translating into additional hospitalisation rates," he said. "We only expect this to last for a short period. "I'd like to be clear that this uptick is not related to the recent removal of masks, it's related to the more transmissible BA.2 variant which is ... appearing across the state right now." READ MORE: Longford's multi-million dollar police station officially unveiled He said the government passed on its "thoughts and prayers" to the family and friends of the woman who died. The response to the outbreak in North-West schools has also escalated in the past week. Every child at a primary school was required to be tested before retuning to school last week, and there is now a requirement for testing every two days. Schools in the North-West has been vastly overrepresented in COVID numbers compared with other parts of Tasmania.

