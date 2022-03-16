news, local-news, tasmanian industrial commission, neroli ellis, anmf, nursing, staffing, workplace, conditions

The state government has failed in its attempt to disqualify the Tasmanian Industrial Commission deputy president from hearing a nurse staffing matter after trying to claim she had "apprehended bias". The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Tasmania applied for an urgent hearing with the TIC in January over claims of inadequate staffing and unreasonable workloads for nurses in Tasmania's public health system. The matter was allocated to TIC deputy president Neroli Ellis, but the government claimed she could be seen as biased and took the matter to the Supreme Court using taxpayer resources of the Solicitor-General's office. READ MORE: Officer allegedly gave urine-soaked clothes to homeless inmate The union's application was not progressed for two months as a result. Ms Ellis was appointed by the Hodgman Government to the position in 2017, and was the ANMF state secretary for 15 years prior. The government argued her role in negotiating and finalising an industrial agreement meant she should be disqualified from the matter, given it could involve an interpretation of part of the agreement. A Facebook post from 2018 was also tendered to the court showing Ms Ellis receiving a life membership from the ANMF Tasmania, which the government claimed was an indication she had an ongoing interest in the union. ANMF rules state that a life membership does not constitute an actual membership. Supreme Court Justice Michael Brett had to consider the relevance of any "logical connection" between Ms Ellis, her role in the matter and the industrial agreement, which had been subject to changes since she left the ANMF. In not disqualifying herself, Ms Ellis had said she was "so far removed from this", that she was unaware of ongoing discussions or any amendments to the agreement, and she had not heard TIC nursing matters for the first 18 months of her appointment. READ MORE: Report estimates Tasmania's annual ice use dropped by more than 60kg in 2021 The government argued she could have "an ongoing interest in and sympathy for" the union, but Justice Brett said he was satisfied Ms Ellis no longer had any involvement with the ANMF. "Any reasonable observer looking at that document would immediately comprehend, in my view, that the so-called life membership was, in fact, simply an award in recognition of past service, as I have already described it," he said. READ MORE: Longford's multi-million dollar police station officially unveiled Justice Brett said Ms Ellis was well aware of the practice of impartiality, and that it was common for magistrates and judges to carry out "voluntary" buffers to avoid the perception of bias. The government lost the matter and must pay costs. Since the Supreme Court decision last week, two conciliatory conferences have been held, with another on March 22 as the union hopes to reach an agreement with the government to improve conditions for nurses. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/d01fe60d-5c06-4606-9098-9449e7f57b17.PNG/r0_120_904_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg