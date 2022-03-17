newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The redevelopment of the Launceston General Hospital has taken a step forward after the state government released its long-awaited roadmap for the North's major health precinct. The implementation program for the LGH outlined the timeframe and order of major projects to be completed as part of the hospital's redevelopment. With work on the hospital already underway, projects including an administration and learning hub, which began in 2019 are expected to be completed later this year. READ MORE: Tamar Irrigation Scheme a step closer to commencement date The hub - located at the 39 Franklin Street building adjacent to the LGH - will provide a multi-use facility for education and training, including a new nursing education unit and simulation centre. This year will also see the completion of upgrades to women's and children's services which began in 2018. While the expansion of the children and adolescent ward has been completed - as has the construction of two floors of additional clinical space - the completion of the women's and children's outpatient clinic is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2022. Once completed, the facility will offer new outpatient treatment rooms including, dedicated in-and-outpatient allied health therapy and consulting rooms for children and adolescents, and antenatal and gynaecology consulting and treatment rooms for women. The construction of additional negative pressure rooms in the acute medical unit will also be finalised later this year. READ MORE: Unvaccinated woman dies in Royal Hobart Hospital after contracting COVID-19; case numbers increasing As part of the government's commitment to addressing the issue of mental health in the North, stage two will see planning for a purpose-built mental health precinct completed this year, including the demolition of existing buildings so construction of the facility can begin in 2023. Built on the Anne O'Byrne site, the mental health services precinct will provide a new inpatient mental health unit, replacing the current Northside unit. Community and outpatient mental health, alcohol and drug services will also be co-located on the site. While still in its concept phase, plans for the facility include an air bridge across Charles Street joining the building to the LGH, allowing for an improved flow of patient services and staff as required. According to the implementation program, the state government has set a completion date for the mental health precinct to be operational by mid-2026. An expansion and redesign of the acute care services are also underway with phase one expected to be completed in late 2025. READ MORE: Government fails to disqualify Tasmania Industrial Commission deputy president from nurses matter Outlined in the roadmap, a new coronary care unit will be created, alongside an additional cardiac catheterisation lab and CT scanner. Upgrades to the medical imaging department and emergency department - including a redesign of the ambulance and patient drop-off zone - will also be undertaken. Split over three phases, upgrades to the acute care zone are expected to be completed by mid-2028. Stage three also includes the creation of a dedicated inpatient unit to care for older patients with specific medical needs including dementia and delirium, which is expected to be completed in 2031. The unit will initially include 17 beds, with later stages of the LGH redevelopment expected to see the number of beds in the unit double. The creation of a specific inpatient unit to care for older patients is intended to improve the overall function of the LGH, with older patients who suffer from comorbidities - including mental health and chronic illnesses - requiring longer periods of hospitalisation. READ MORE: Tasmanian manufacturers chasing $100 million in defence deals The expansion of services at the LGH is dependent on the development of a new Northside tower, with the roadmap stating the tower is the key to unlocking space on the main campus. The existing and underused building will make way for about 12,000 square metres of new floor space to be used across both inpatient and outpatient ambulatory care and support services. Construction of the seven-story building will begin in 2026, following the completion of the mental health precinct on the Anne O'Byrne site. Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the implementation of the LGH masterplan would deliver new facilities to better provide health services, including improved patient and visitor amenities, wayfinding, and pedestrian access. He said the infrastructure projects would unlock space on the site, with the potential to create more space to modernise the hospital and accommodate future growth. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

