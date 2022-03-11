newsletters, football-list,

Tasmania Devils' girls side face arguably their biggest test of the year on Sunday, travelling across Bass Strait to face the Eastern Ranges. The Ranges have only lost one match so far this season, going down by two points in round six, with Devils assistant Jodie Clifford acknowledging the opponent's success. "We've had a pretty good success rate on our Melbourne trips, so here's hoping that this one's the same," she said. "We know the Eastern Ranges are going to be a tough opposition but our girls are ready for the test - the three games that we have lost have been under a goal. "We are playing against one of the best teams in the competition but it will be a really good opportunity to show what we can do." READ MORE: Alastair Clarkson expands on idea of setting up Tassie footy academy After having plenty of changes to their line-up in the early rounds, the Devils have settled on a more consistent side in recent weeks. They'll only make the one change this weekend, with Ulverstone live-wire small forward Amy Bissett coming in for Tamar Valley's Jenna Griffiths. "It will be nice to go in with a pretty unchanged line-up, Jenna Griffiths was unavailable with some state horse-riding, so obviously that's one we can't control but hopefully this continues to help us settle as we move into the last couple of games of the season," Clifford said. The Devils suffered a four-point loss to Calder Cannons at Twin Ovals last week, with Clifford saying this week's focus was remaining calm under pressure. "We played really well in the third quarter last week and then got a bit panicky with the ball in hand," she said. "A lot of the focus and a lot of the vision we looked at was just keeping a bit of a calm head under that pressure and making sure that we were making the right decision." READ MORE: NTJFA sides to take on MPJFA in interstate representative games She admitted it was something that develops the more players play with each other, and with a new group, it's been something they've worked on consistently. "There were also lots of positives and the vision showed us those positives that we are making the right moves, we just need to be able to execute them a bit better," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/829c6b58-a4a5-4376-bd01-72d8af3b2640.jpg/r100_420_2814_1953_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg