Despite a spirited effort in what is known as the 'premiership quarter', the Tasmania Devils fell just short of a victory at Twin Ovals, Kingston on Saturday. The Calder Cannons came to play and claimed a 4.7 (31) to 4.3 (27) NAB League win. After going into the main break 10 points down, the Devils dominated the third term. With the ball in their half for most of the 20 minutes, the quick and determined Devils peppered the goals. Although they'd rue opportunities, Liana Freestone slotted one and Bellah Parker kicked a set-shot goal from 30-metres to put the Devils up by four points. READ MORE: Clarkson highlights boxes which need to be ticked to get AFL team They'd take a five-point lead to the final change. Parker, who provided a great forward presence throughout the game, had a shot early in the final quarter which didn't reach the line. And from there Calder turned up the heat and bombarded the Devils' backline. The Tassie team's stoic defenders snuffed out attack-after-attack whether it be with intercept marks, tackles or smothers. But eventually the Cannons broke through. The ball stayed in the Cannons' half of the ground for about 10 minutes of the final quarter before the Devils made one last surge. On-baller Claire Ransom, wing Madison Brazendale and forward Meghan Gaffney were among the Devils' better performers. Gaffney displayed get pace and agility during the contest. Launceston's Kelsie Hill stretched back to take an important defensive mark in the fourth term.

