The North's best junior footballers will get the chance to test themselves against interstate opposition on Saturday, facing off against the Mornington Peninsula Junior Football League. Under-16 teams for the NTJFA will take to UTAS Stadium for the clashes, with players and coaches excited about the opportunity. "It's great, we get to play with new players, meet new people and play with a whole new team," Ruby Hall said. Maggie Chen added: "considering it's the first game of the year, I'm pretty excited, especially because we haven't played with any of these girls before." READ MORE: Alastair Clarkson expands on idea of setting up Tassie footy academy For girls coach Daryl Griffiths, getting the best players in the region together for the annual MPJFL showdowns was an exciting prospect. "Coaching a club side and then being able to get all the girls that you see week-in week-out as opposition as one team and on the field at once is a great opportunity and I love the opportunity to be able to do that," he said. "There's nothing quite like getting them all together like this and having the best of the players all in one squad." The girls side starts the day off at 10am, before the boys follow in their footsteps at 11.45am. The boys side, which mainly feature under-15s players to match their opponents, won the clash between the pair last year by 10 points, while the girls went down by three. "It's pretty good playing with new boys and some different people," representative Jordan Shipp said. "Playing against a different opponent will be interesting too, I reckon they might have a bit of size on us." READ MORE: Hobart Hurricanes' Caleb Jewell has signed for two more BBL seasons The opportunity for the sides to play on UTAS Stadium was one that was not lost on boys coach Daniel Smedley. "A lot of the boys have been around junior football for many years, coming through the pathway," he said. "We've had really good buy-in at the training sessions, so I'm really pleased about that. "We've been really well supported by the assistant coaches and are looking forward to having a hit-out on UTAS Stadium. It's a great opportunity for young blokes to have a hit-out on an AFL ground."

