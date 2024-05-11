Hungry Tigers have attention to detail as they triumph in grand final rematch

Reigning premiers Rocherlea have sent a message to the NTFA premier competition that they're just as hungry for premiership glory as last year.
The Tigers pounced to a 35-point quarter-time lead before triumphing by 37 points against a gallant Hillwood on Saturday.
The first-quarter blitz won them the game but it was their overall attention to detail that impressed most.
Hillwood coach Jake Pearce provided the best insight into that.
"You need your full strength side against a team like Rocherlea," he said.
"Coming off the ground, I spoke to a couple of our boys and they said they're probably the most professional side they've played.
"Their voice was good, they were prepared to tell blokes if they were doing the wrong thing. That's what good sides do and we're not there yet."
The Sharks were solid apart from the first quarter which was reflected on the scoreboard.
But ultimately they were a few key players short of Rocherlea who also had North Launceston star Brad Cox-Goodyer in for a special appearance.
Midfielder Jackson Miller was a late out and ruck Hamish Leedham missed with a knee injury that Pearce said may keep him out for another two weeks.
It meant teenager Jye Doherty started against seasoned campaigner Dakota Bannister. The Sharks then tried the high-leaping Harison Edwards.
"His second efforts were really good and he gave our boys a little bit of hope which was really good against a quality midfield side," Pearce said.
The coach explained the Sharks otherwise went away from their structures when the Tigers jumped them in the opening stanza.
"They came out and you could tell that they had Brad Cox-Goodyer playing with them, the energy was up and they got on the scoreboard and made the most of it," he said.
Archie Wilkinson, who kicked three goals including flushing two long ones in the last quarter, looked dangerous throughout the contest.
The other big theme of the match was discipline and the umpires came under heavy scrutiny throughout the day.
The tension ramped up in the last quarter with a series of off-the-ball free kicks from both sides and Rocherlea's Dartaynan Bantick was given a card.
Ponting addressed discipline with his group after the game.
"There's no point retaliating these days in football, you're either going to get caught, get suspended, or you're going to give away free-kicks and you're just no good to your team if you're going to give away free-kicks," he said.
In other matches, South Launceston defeated Bracknell 13.13 (91) to 8.6 (54), George Town beat Scottsdale 12.13 (85) to 8.9 (57) and Longford thrashed Deloraine 21.13 (139) to 0.3 (3).
