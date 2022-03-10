Parking fines may increase 33%

newsletters, editors-pick-list, Parking, Fines, City of Launceston

Motorists could face a 33 per cent increase in parking fines if an extensive process begun by the City of Launceston is successful. The fine for most parking offences if paid more than 28 days from incursion would rise to $86.50. if paid within 14 days the fines would vary from $33.27 to $46.57 and between 14 days and 28 days would be between $53.23 and $66.54. The Council debated the first increase in fines since 2013 at its meeting on Thursday. Councillor Rob Soward said the new by-law would move to a system of penalty units. "All we are dealing with today is an intention to make a by-law," he said. He said that City of Launceston penalties were lower than a number of other cities around the state but also higher than some. A report contained in the agenda said "comparison between the infringement amounts payable in respect of parking meters and vouchers across Hobart, Burnie and Devonport shows that the proposed changes would result in Launceston applying penalties broadly in line with those other councils." Cr Paul Spencer said that he didn't like the sound of a 30 per cent increase in fees. "But it is important that there is no increase in parking fees themselves," he said. The motion was carried with one councilor voting against. The fees cover a series of offences including: remaining parked while meter not running, exceeding maximum period on a parking meter, parking without a parking voucher, parking longer than authorised by a parking voucher, parking more than one motor vehicle in a space, parking a motor vehicle partly inside and partly outside a space, obstructing use of a parking space.

