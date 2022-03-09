news, local-news,

Longstanding fans of the Tasmanian pacing industry will be interested in the 15 hectare property "Fairview" at 60 Meander Valley Rd, Hagley. The property is on the open market for the first time in three generations. Owned by the Wesley family since being purchased by Aub Wesley the property was the home of the world class pacer Halwes. Halwes, then aged 8-9 years old, won the Interdominion and the Miracle Mile bringing equine glory to Tasmania before Piping Lane did so in the Melbourne Cup in 1972. Halwes set a world mile record at Harold Park with a time of 1.57.3 in 1968 -a fact that was proudly advertised on a sign near the Hagley Hotel on the originally larger property. The horse's name was a combination of its trainer Aub Wesley and its grand sire Hal Dale. Fairview has been in the Wesley family since and was bought from a relative in January 2021 by Phillip and Ali Wesley-Payne. Ms Wesley-Payne said the family's intention had been to restore the house and property to its former glory. The fences and stables and the home have been restored. One Agency Launceston representative Stuart Ferrall said the house was exceptionally presented and offered 3 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 1 large bathroom, separate laundry, additional powder room and a generous walk in pantry. "The polished Tasmanian Oak floorboards ideally complement the new plush carpets throughout the bedrooms and second living space," he said. The home has been rewired and fitted with new appliances. "There would be nothing for a buyer to do except simply move in and enjoy," he said. He said the owners had blended contemporary clean lines with the character of yesteryear including stained glass windows, pressed tin ceiling and original fire place. The training facility comprises a 8 stable complex as well as a tack room, feed room (or workshop) and a convenient powder room. "There is an additional three bay machinery shed, a small machinery shed (or wash bay), a garden shed and an open car garage," Mr Ferrall said. Thes property is situated about 25 minutes from Launceston and less than 5 minutes from Westbury. "You can enjoy the serenity of a beautiful rural setting along with the convenience of all essential services within a short commute," he said. Hagley Farm School is within walking distance, Mr Ferrall said. He said the property could be of interest to developers although it would require a rezoning from its present rural resource zoning to rural residential. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to secure a property of this size and quality. The sky is your limit and your time to act is now," he said. He said offers of more than $1 million were expected. Interested parties can inspect the property on Friday, 11th March 5:30pm - 6:30pm and Saturday, 12th March 11:30am - 12:30pm.

