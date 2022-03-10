newsletters, editors-pick-list, hobart, stabbing, harrington, walford, police, arrest, custody

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in a unit in central Hobart on Wednesday night. The 53-year-old woman has also been charged with breaching a family violence order. She is expected to appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon. A 41-year-old man has been released from custody without charge. Police earlier said the man had called emergency services to the unit at the back of Walford Terraces on Harrington Street about 10.20pm. READ MORE: Gorge Hotel height issues overruled, but what comes next? A 51-year-old man had suffered a knife wound to his back, Detective Inspector Michael Smith said, and died at the scene. Paramedics carried out "sustained" efforts to revive the man, but were unsuccessful. Forensic and crime scene examiners remained on the scene on Thursday morning, and police were seen doorknocking nearby residents. READ MORE: 'Targeted dredging' for Tamar planned despite scientific report Detective Inspector Smith said it was a close-knit community in the block of units. "It is quite a close little community of units, and people are known to each other there. It's always quite stressing for those type of communities when this type of thing happens," he said. READ MORE: Hagley home of classy pacer Halwes for sale "I just want to reassure that these are people who are well known to each other, it was confined to inside the unit, we're working through what could have happened, what may have happened there. "There are some vulnerable community members who live in that complex, so we'll be in touch with the relevant agencies."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/610d4dc4-a792-4639-8c23-d0814a6a6910.jpg/r0_572_4032_2850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg