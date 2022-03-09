newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Major hospitals in the state's North and North-West will remain at escalation level two, after it was announced the Royal Hobart Hospital had been de-escalated to level one of its COVID-19 management escalation plan. Speaking on Monday, state health commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said the decision to de-escalate the RHH followed the recommendations of the Regional Health Emergency Management Team, who based the decision on low levels of COVID-positive inpatients and COVID-related staff absences. READ MORE: Premier denies conflict of interest issue over $15 million stadium funds According to the most recent data provided by the Department of Health, active cases in the South of the state were recorded at 2158, while the North recorded 1235, with 2077 in the North-West. Hospitalisations were also higher in the South of the state, with seven patients in the South, five in the North and two patients in the North-West. Despite recording lower community and patient numbers than the South, the escalation levels at hospitals in the North and North-West of the state remained unchanged. READ MORE: Taxi driver shortage leaving people with disability fearing isolation Ms Morgan-Wicks said the Launceston General Hospital, Mersey Community Hospital and North-West Regional Hospital would all remain at escalation level two, with no changes to their COVID safe protocols. "All escalation level two protective measures remain in place at these three hospitals, including the wearing of PPE, screening of staff, patients and visitors at hospital entry points, and the use of external triage areas," she said. READ MORE: Launceston publican 'frustrated' over staged mask removals She said any changes to the protocols would be based on the impact of COVID-19 in the community, and on patients and staff. "Hospital escalation levels are kept under constant review based on the level of COVID-19 cases within the community, the number of COVID-positive inpatients and the number of COVID-related staff absences," she said. Ms Morgan-Wicks said the protocols in place at the LGH, NWRH and MCH would not impact the availability of services. "All health services are continuing to successfully operate, including elective surgery and outpatient services," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/519855f4-5c34-40be-9f93-8bc5f0c1151c.jpg/r0_99_3294_1960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg