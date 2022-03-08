newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Tasmania JackJumpers have adopted an offensive gameplan to deal with the ongoing saga involving chief executive Simon Brookhouse and former Sports Minister Jane Howlett. As Premier Peter Gutwein continues to be bombarded about a possible conflict of interest arising from an alleged relationship between the pair, the NBL's newest franchise again went on the attack. Despite ending last Thursday's initial response to the matter with the line: "Tasmania JackJumpers will be making no further comment", the club released a more detailed statement on Tuesday which it said was from Brookhouse and owner Larry Kestelman. "There has been speculation in Tasmanian Parliament and various media outlets that there is a conflict of interest between the organisation and the Tasmanian Government. The Tasmania JackJumpers wish to be clear that this is not the case," it said. Responding to repeated Labor claims that a relationship would have resulted in a conflict of interest due to government funding for the team, the statement clarifies that the sponsorship agreement was between the JackJumpers and the State Government and was signed by Kestelman and Gutwein. It stressed that the Department of Sport and Recreation has no overview of the agreement with funding handled by the Department of State Growth. Kestelman wished to make it clear that he negotiated funding for the Derwent Entertainment Centre redevelopment with Gutwein and predecessor Will Hodgman, while Brookhouse did not arrive in Hobart to begin his role until September 27, 2020. "There have also been many reports suggesting that the Tasmania JackJumpers have received $100 million in funding from the Tasmanian Government. This is manifestly untrue," the statement added. It said the DEC is an asset that remains owned by the State Government as a multi-purpose stadium for sport and arts events with the JackJumpers' share of funding being $10 million over five years. Howlett resigned from cabinet on February 25, a week after being stripped of the Sport portfolio. Gutwein was immediately asked about a relationship and perceived conflict of interest situation which ratcheted up in Question Time on March 1.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/e127aeb8-4804-45c1-a9a0-8f6f40b2c373.jpg/r9_0_4582_2584_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg