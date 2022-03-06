news, local-news,

While Tasmanian retail and hospitality operators have welcomed the state government's rollback of the mask mandate, concerns remains for disability advocate Kristen Desmond. Ms Desmond said that while the lifting of the mask mandate may be welcomed by many, it would leave people with a disability "more exposed than ever". READ MORE: No change for mask mandate in pubs a 'kick in the guts', sector says On Friday, Premier Peter Gutwein announced that masks were being phased out in a range of different settings. Face masks will no longer be required in retail settings in Tasmania from March 5, and in sit-down dining and larger events from March 11. Ms Desmond said that with the mandate lifting, she wanted to see additional support for people with a disability. "The Tasmanian government has not announced any additional support, such as access to free, unlimited rapid antigen tests to help protect them [people with a disability], as more and more mitigation measures are removed," she said. READ MORE: Hillcrest AFL tribute match shows strength of community "What it does show is that out current government isn't interested in keeping our most vulnerable safe. Covid has not disappeared and people with a disability shouldn't be further isolated because the government won't take the necessary steps to keep them safe." At Friday's announcement, Mr Gutwein said it was the right time to ease the mask mandate as case numbers remained steady. "Step by step we've been easing restrictions in line with public health advice," Mr Gutwein said. "In terms of mask wearing, we will continue to keep it under advisement from public health." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

