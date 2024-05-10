Launceston doctor saves British comedy writer after 'astonishing' diagnosis

A sharp-eyed Launceston dermatologist has been praised for "saving the bacon" of one of the UK's most successful comedy writers.
Mike Sladden and Colin Bostock-Smith existed on opposite sides of the planet and were destined never to meet until the former noticed something that would become life-changing for the latter and spark an extraordinary friendship.
Mr Bostock-Smith has an extensive catalogue of well-known TV credits having written material for The Two Ronnies, Clive James, Terry and June, The Krankies and Bruce Forsyth and was responsible for popular puppets Basil Brush and Roland Rat.
The 81-year-old grandfather also believes he owes his life to his new-found Tasmanian saviour, who made contact after spotting a melanoma in a photograph on the internet.
"In all seriousness, I am deeply aware of the debt I owe Mike," he said.
"Without his actions I don't think I would be here now. He saved my bacon. I stand in awe of the man."
Professor Sladden downplays this statement, but is equally delighted the saga has had such a positive outcome.
"He thinks I've saved his life which is very kind of him but I think that's well over the top," he said. "It may never have caused him any trouble, he's just better off now than if he'd done nothing."
English-born Professor Sladden was a big fan of the TV comedy Not The Nine O'Clock News and it was while Googling the show's creators that the experienced dermatologist noticed an alarming development.
A photograph of Mr Bostock-Smith showed a blemish on his forehead which was barely evident in older pictures and Professor Sladden immediately feared it could be a cancerous melanoma.
"I saw a picture of Colin and thought 'That's a big brown spot over his eye. Maybe I should see if there's any other pictures of him online so I can see how long it's been there for.' I looked back and there was a picture of him from much earlier which showed just a tiny spot.
"It was a largish freckle which just stood out to me. If you have several freckles it doesn't stand out, it just means the person is freckly, but this was just one freckle and nothing else. It may not have stood out to anyone else. I just thought 'That's dodgy - it shouldn't be there'."
Professor Sladden shared his concerns with fellow dermatologists who agreed with his opinion.
Not knowing how to contact a high profile comedy writer on the other side of the world, the father-of-two sought help from Doug Gresham, a family friend from Ringarooma who now lives in Malta and had previously worked as a private detective.
"Doug said 'leave it with me' and fairly soon afterwards I got an email from Colin," Professor Sladden recalled.
That brief email simply said: "Dear Doctor Sladden, I am told by your friend Douglas Gresham that you are anxious to contact me. I cannot imagine why, but here I am. I look forward to hearing from you. Colin Bostock-Smith."
Professor Sladden, who trained in the UK, has been a Fellow of the Australasian College of Dermatologists since 2008 and is a director of Tasderm in Riverside, immediately replied sharing his concerns.
"I hope that I have not caused any alarm (but) once I saw the photos, I felt obliged to contact you," he wrote.
"I hope all this makes sense and has not alarmed you too much. The freckle is probably completely harmless but once I had seen the photos I could not simply ignore it."
Mr Bostock-Smith, who lives in Uckfield, sought medical advice, the melanoma was confirmed and subsequently removed.
Replying to Professor Sladden, he wrote: "I sit here the most astonished man in East Sussex. I am absolutely amazed by your email - not so much by the main message re the enormous freckle, but by the thoughtfulness, the care, the effort ... everything that went into your determination to find me and let me know your thoughts.
"To be the subject of expert medical attention from the other side of the world, well, I'm speechless with gratitude.
"I hope you realise how pleased and impressed I am. I imagine you have saved a lot of lives in your time, and you should now add my name to the list."
The former London Evening Standard journalist said he has been left with "the faintest of scars" by "an excellent" surgeon who "took some convincing that such a long-distance diagnosis could happen".
He added: "Meanwhile I dine out on the story, and shall do so for the rest of my days. I am deeply indebted."
Talking to The Examiner this week, Mr Bostock-Smith said he was keen to share his experience to educate others in a similar position.
"I'm totally in favour of telling my story as widely as possible, because it's not really about me, but that extraordinary man Mike Sladden," he said.
"What a man! Diagnosing from a distance of several thousand miles, and then taking great pains to find me using a private detective and telling me to get something done about my face!"
Having had three previous melanomas on his back, he had already sought advice about the mark on his forehead.
"It began as a small freckle but grew over the years. I asked a dermatologist and doctor if it should be removed, and was told that it was harmless because it was flat. God bless the National Health Service.
"Getting Mike's first message was firstly a total surprise, then a creepy sense of self-satisfaction and unwarranted self-importance. I was well aware of the dangers of melanoma. I'd been lucky in the past. But I well knew what might happen.
"Mike gave me a couple of Harley Street names to help, but sadly my finances didn't run to that kind of care. However, spurred on by his concern, I found a local doctor, who took one look at the old 'boat race' and my feet didn't touch before I was on a couch in Eastbourne hospital having bits gouged out of my face for analysis. And yes, it was indeed a melanoma.
"By the way, if you must have a melanoma on your face, don't have it on your thin-skinned forehead. The injection is agony. How the nurse laughed."
The pair have since become firm friends and frequent emailers on everything from family news to Ashes cricket encounters.
Professor Sladden, who turned 62 on Thursday, is delighted how the story turned out.
"I'm glad I did what I did and I'm glad Colin followed it up. And we're both pleased that he's highly likely to be cured of it," he said.
"When I saw that photo I thought it looked a bit suspicious. I thought it was a melanoma-in-situ which is an early form of melanoma and I thought it could be life-threatening. So I felt duty-bound to try and track him down, particularly when colleagues had said 'you could be right'. And luckily, Doug knew how to do that.
"I asked a few colleagues: 'Am I being stupid here, what do you think?' And they agreed that it probably was a melanoma so I should try and contact him. I probably would have done it anyway. I normally talk to my wife Julie about such things because she is quite smart and level-headed, and usually for most things like this my gut feeling is reasonably OK.
"But you do these things because it's the right thing to do. I couldn't not do anything. If you see something potentially bad, you have to say something. If I'd seen Colin in a supermarket I would have gone and told him. This is what dermatologists do, we're a weird bunch.
"And it has been fun engaging with someone who wrote some of the best stuff I've seen on TV and the fact that it has turned out well is rewarding."
Both parties hoped the story would have a healthy legacy.
"Colin said 'tell everybody you possibly can', so I have," Professor Sladden said.
"If people see things that they are not sure about, they should go and see their GP. Most of the time it will be nothing serious but it's still the best thing to do.
"Usually they don't cause a lot of damage but you cannot tell and if they are not removed they can metastasize and potentially kill people. The chances are it probably would not have done that, but it could have."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.