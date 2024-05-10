Hobart roasters buy Frankie's cafe, Cabin crew eye next project

One of Launceston's freshest cafes is in the hands of new owners.
Frankie's Coffee House opened in September after Cabin Coffee's Lara Ashworth and Chris Bamber transformed George Street's vacant Franco's building.
Eight months on, the cafe has been bought by Hobart-based Zimmah Coffee, who also took over The Cabin's 'Roam' outlets last year.
Mrs Ashworth said the cafe would remain "the Frankie's you know and love".
"It's been a labour of love but sadly the time has come ... Frankie's will be passed on to her new lovely owners this week, marking an exciting new chapter for all," she said.
"There will still be beautiful food, coffee, the same welcoming faces, and your favourite books on display to snuggle up with.
"It's been so much fun creating this unique little space. Thank you to everyone who welcomed us so warmly to Launnie and supported our little vision. It's a chapter we'll cherish forever."
The cafe will retain its staff, menu and feel while adding Zimmah-roasted coffee.
A Frankie's speciality roast is also on the cards.
Mrs Ashworth said the sale would allow her family to be less stretched.
"The distance is a bit trying and juggling multiple businesses - it's a decision that's [been] made to simplify our lives a little bit," she said.
"We live far away so it's quite hard for us to be in control of everything to the point that we'd like. [We'll] carry on running The Cabin at Exeter which is near our home and have a bit more of a simple life."
The move may also open the door for a new project.
"I have a ceramics business and I'm a creative so I'm thinking of what we could do next," Mrs Ashworth said.
"I might go into doing interior styling for other people - that's just what I love doing, creating beautiful spaces - or I might create another business of some sort.
"But for now we've got The Cabin to keep us busy."
