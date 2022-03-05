Tasmania's mask mandate changes garner mixed response

news, local-news, mask, mandate, tasmania, changes, covid, covid-19, do i have to wear a mask

The staged removal of mask mandates in Tasmania has seen a mixed response from business and hospitality groups with praise that a decision has been made, but concern that some sectors have missed out. Premier Peter Gutwein announced that face masks are no longer required in retail settings, and the mandate will be removed for sit-down dining, large outdoor events and office spaces from 5pm Friday, March 11. Staff will still need to wear masks for "business continuity". READ MORE: COVID outbreaks in more than 70 Tasmanian schools Masks will still be required in high schools due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in schools, and in hospitals, aged care facilities and on public transport. The mask mandate will remain in pubs and clubs while standing, which remains under review, and Mr Gutwein said timelines for these sectors will be announced next week. Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive Steve Old said that continuing the mandate for pubs and clubs was disappointing, particularly for venues in regional areas. "While it is great that from next weekend masks will not be mandatory at outdoor events of more than 1000 people, it is absolutely ludicrous that punters who head to their local bar will still be forced to," he said. Mr Old questioned the difference between visiting a cafe or restaurant compared with a pub. "There is little consistency with the implementation of the phasing out of masks, and it is causing extreme frustrations for many operators," he said. The removal of mask mandates was welcomed by Tasmanian Small Business Council chief executive officer Robert Mallett, but he also held concerns about the staged approach. He said it was likely to cause confusion and could harm trade. "Probably the most puzzling thing about today's announcement is why are we splitting the relaxation over 2 weeks?" Mr Mallett said. "What real, measurable and positive effect of wearing a mask at this week's Salamanca Market will there be as opposed to next week's relaxation tranche 2?" The further removal of public health measures - such as mask wearing - was due in part to the Tasmanian health system coping with levels of COVID in the community, acting director of Public Health Scott McKeown said. READ MORE: Norwood cafe closes amid pandemic-related struggles The decision caused concern for Tasmanian Greens health spokesperson Rosalie Woodruff, who feared it would result in further increased spread of the virus in the community. "When you've got cases going up, you need to keep public health protections in place. Universal mask wearing is the best way of making sure that we don't have even more cases of COVID in the community," she said. "We are deeply concerned for vulnerable people because it sends a message that it's an individual's responsibility, when we know that if universal mask wearing occurs, the build up of virus in a room, in a space, is reduced dramatically." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

