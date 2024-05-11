Launceston artist Katie Barron sent to 'ghost town', population 14

Katie Barron, a Launceston artist known for her surreal, hyper-realistic paintings of confectionery foods, has been selected for a $20,000 "ghost town" artist residency.
The painter will head to Cossack, a historic town in the coastal north of Western Australia's Pilbara region, for the Cossack Art Awards Artist in Residence program.
Open to all Australians, the four-week residency coincides with the Cossack Art Awards, one of the richest acquisitive art awards in regional Australia and "one of the most significant events in the Western Australian arts and culture calendar."
During the program, Barron will create a body of work from an onsite studio space in the abandoned township and deliver expert workshops to the award's patrons.
"Being selected for this program is incredibly meaningful for me," Barron said.
"It allows me the opportunity to not only travel and meet new people in new places, but also provides the financial resources to dedicate myself to my arts practice.
"The opportunity to spend four weeks away from my regular life and routine will allow me to focus on my art in a way that I rarely get to do."
Cossack was the birthplace of Western Australia's pearling industry in the mid- to late-1800s before its eventual abandonment in the 1940s, and has since become a tourism destination for its historic bluestone buildings.
Now, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Cossack has a population of 14 - soon to be 15 when Barron takes up the residency.
"The environment of Cossack is so different to Tasmania, I'm looking forward to experiencing it first hand and seeing how that might inform my work," she said.
The oil painter has previously won the $20,000 Henry Jones Art Prize, Tasmania's leading emerging art award, and been selected as a finalist in numerous others, including another Western Australian honour, the York Botanic Art Prize.
Her work has featured in Launceston exhibitions at Kenzo's Bakery, Sawtooth ARI, in the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery's RISE exhibition, at the annual Woolmers Estate's show, and is currently on display at St John Craft Beer Bar.
Barron was selected for RISE as one of Tasmania's most significant and collectible emerging artists.
"I'm delighted to present Katie Barron as this years' Cossack Arts Awards Artist in Residence," said Daniel Scott, the mayor in the City of Karratha, which oversees the historic town and residency.
"Katie is one of Tasmania's top emerging artists, and I look forward to seeing the work that comes out of the residency."
Barron will head to Cossack for four weeks between July 15 to August 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.