Australians should be alarmed at 'plain evil' of Jew hatred

Australians should be alarmed at the resurgence of antisemitism since the terrorist massacres against Jews on October 7.
Benjamin Netanyahu may lead a hard right wing government with unedifying treatment of Palestinians on the West Bank, but Jews in Australia are not being harassed and vilified because of what happened last October 7, they are being persecuted because they are Jews.
Netanyahu is disliked in Israel.
Only 15 per cent of Israelis want him to remain in power once the conflict with the Hamas barbarians is over.
His government and its world renowned intelligence agency Mossad, the second largest security agency in the world after the CIA, with 7000 employees and a budget approaching $3 billion, was asleep at the wheel on October 7.
It was a massive failure of intelligence gathering, as bad as Pearl Harbour in 1941 and the Twin Towers terrorism attack.
Not only did Netanyahu fail to protect his people, he failed to rescue all the hostages.
He has been led almost blindfolded by the Hamas playbook.
Hamas provoked a brutal response with evil attacks on innocent civilians, including children, but uses civilians as human shields so that Israel gets the blame for the carnage.
Worse still, the Western media and pro-Palestinian campus zombies in the West, are content to believe the civilian casualty statistics, even though these stats are controlled by Hamas.
I bet these terrorists can't believe their luck.
Attack Israel and make sure Israel gets blamed.
The attitude of the zombie intelligentsia, sucked in by that folksy slogan "From the River to the Sea", which is code for Jewish genocide, is infuriating for its perverse logic, but what really alarms me is the Jewish street intimidation we thought the world left behind with the Holocaust.
I am flabbergasted by the motives of normally sane thinkers (sic) who usually campaign against all manner of racism and hatred and bigotry, but not if it involves Jews.
Jews in Australia are not responsible for the sins of the hard right in the Israeli Knesset.
Even Jews in Israel want Netanyahu out of office because he was charged with protecting his people in a hostile region and he failed.
A military commander would be sacked, even shot in places like Iran, but Netanyahu is digging in, knowing the US can't afford to cut him adrift while he's in power.
I support Israel, for all its flaws, because it is the only liberal democracy in a region of autocracies and dictators.
The zombies attack and intimidate Jews in Australia, the US and Europe, but they have no qualms with Iran being the beneficiary of their campaigns, despite Iran murdering women for a lock of hair out of place.
Iran has been found by human rights organisations to persecute minority sexual groups such as gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender people.
Fancy that.
I wonder if our pseudo intellectual zombies have barely noticed.
Torture, executions, raids on homes, indiscriminate violence.
Sure, some of this stuff might occur in Israel with hard right zealots, but at least there is grounds for accountability, that is non-existent in a totalitarian state.
So Iran is the pin-up state for our campus comedians, just like the Nazi Party in the 1930s.
While antisemitism has oozed to the surface since the October 7 outrage, there has been a failure, a cowardly failure among university administrations who are too scared or too intimidated to put a stop to it before it becomes the norm on campuses.
So, a ratbag minority who rails against capitalism, Israel and any government or organisation, owns the debate and excludes any form of reason.
Equally, Ministers in the Albanese Government have been reluctant to call out the rise of antisemitism, simply because of large Muslim populations in their electorates, notwithstanding that a clear majority of Muslims in their electorates would be angered by this feeble approach to racism, and persecution.
When politicians apply political expediency to their treatment of profound questions such as racism and persecution we have a massive problem.
New Australians sometimes must wonder who or what we are.
I have never been so blinkered or bigoted as to blindly attach my support to any side of politics.
I have friends among the Greens, Labor Party and Liberal Party.
My Senate ballot paper has always included a Liberal, Labor and Green candidate in my first three choices because I focus on what I believe to be quality.
I have voted one Eric Abetz, Guy Barnett and Bec White.
I voted for Labor's Bryan Green in the Prosser election.
Christine Milne is my favourite politician.
I admire Vica Bayley and count former Greens leader Peg Putt and her partner Alistair Graham as friends in a political sense.
I can't be one eyed because I've never met a politician or activist with a mortgage on wisdom or good policy.
And I love peaceful politics and social discourse.
Antisemitism is bizarre and wrong.
More than that it is just plain evil.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.