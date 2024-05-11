The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Police officers out in force, speeding P-platers disqualified

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
May 11 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Police launched multiple road safety operations this week. Picture by Scott Gelston
Tasmania Police launched multiple road safety operations this week. Picture by Scott Gelston

Tasmania Police have run a series of traffic operations across the state as National Road Safety Week draws to a close.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.