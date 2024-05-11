Police officers out in force, speeding P-platers disqualified

Tasmania Police have run a series of traffic operations across the state as National Road Safety Week draws to a close.
Law enforcement was present at Bell Bay, the West Tamar, Ulverstone, Howth, and Kempton this week to encourage "safe driving behaviours" while removing dangerous drivers and vehicles from the road.
Acting Commander Nathan Johnston said it was disappointing that some motorists continued to do the wrong thing by putting themselves and others at risk.
"I encourage everyone who undertakes illegal or dangerous behaviours on our roads to change those behaviours now," he said.
"There are penalties in terms of fines and demerit points for motorists who break the law while driving - but the real penalty could be death or serious injury."
The statement comes as two provisional drivers were caught speeding on Friday morning.
A 17-year-old P1 driver was detected on in Devonport driving at 97 kilometres an hour in a 50km/h zone, while a 21-year-old P2 driver was caught in Guildford doing 144km/h in a 100km/h zone.
The younger P-plater was issued a fine of $1121, six demerit points and had his licence disqualified for four months.
The older driver was charged $825 (with an additional $97 for failing to display his green plate P-plate), eight demerit points and had his licence disqualified for three months.
"Already this year we've had eight people lose their lives and 116 people seriously injured in crashes on our roads," Acting Commander Johnston said.
"Every death and serious injury on our roads devastate families and loved ones and there are things we can all do to prevent this."
Police have urged motorists to slow down and drive to the conditions, pay attention at all times, wear a seatbelt or helmet and not to drive while tired or after drinking or taking drugs.
