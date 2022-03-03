news, local-news,

William Cassidy has been named the new executive officer of the Launceston Chamber of Commerce. Mr Cassidy first joined the Chamber three years ago and took up the role of acting executive officer following the resignation of David Peach in October last year. Born at the old Queen Victoria Maternity Hospital, Mr Cassidy grew up about 25 minutes from the city's centre. READ MORE: Melbourne Uni to resurrect Tasmanian Tiger after $5 million gift Starting work at the city's iconic Birchalls while still at school, Mr Cassidy took a keen interest in small to medium business at a young age. After completing his studies at the University of Tasmania some years later, Mr Cassidy took up a full-time role with Birchalls and continued to work for the company until it closed in 2017, undertaking in that time some of Birchalls' largest growth projects. READ MORE: Jack Riewoldt ready for the Hillcrest tribute match in Devonport After moving on from Birchalls, Mr Cassidy moved over to the Start Theatre initially in a technology-focused position but was soon promoted to operation manager, a role he held until joining the Chamber three years ago. Chamber President Andrew Pitt, who has worked closely with Mr Cassidy over the last three years, said he came through the Chamber's competitive interview process with "flying colours". READ MORE: 60-year-old man pleads guilty to disqualified driving Mr Pitt went on to note that in recent months, Mr Cassidy has helped hold the Chamber together during a very challenging time, following the death of the previous executive officer David Peach. "The Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer role is one of the key leadership positions in the City and the Board of the Chamber is very excited to have Will at the helm," Mr Pitt added. Speaking in his new role, Mr Cassidy said he was ready to be a voice for businesses. "I want Launceston to be a great place to do business. My background has always been in small to medium business enterprises, so I really want to see them thrive," he said. Beyond that remit, Mr Cassidy was also eager to express to all businesses in Launceston that there is a place for them in the Chamber. "We have lots of businesses that are members but there are areas where people perhaps don't see where they fit, but it's really important that we advocate on their behalf as well. There are so many new industries popping up and we need make sure we're representing everyone," he added. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/b8d698c1-9fa4-41c0-8986-8bdc6ccdef6d.jpg/r0_158_4176_2517_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg