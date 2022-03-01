news, local-news,

A 60-year-old man arrested last year after a wild ride through the Launceston CBD with another man pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Friday to new driving and drugs charges. Gamdur Singh Dhillon, of Mowbray, was fined $1200 in August 2021 and disqualified from driving for six months after pleading guilty to supplying and possession of a controlled drug, possession of a controlled plant, unlawful possession of property and two counts of driving with drugs in his system. Dhillon had been arrested at about 12.20pm on June 21, 2021 on the corner of Lindsay and Goderich streets after the tyres of the vehicle in which he was a passenger were spiked. READ MORE: Rents anticipated to rise substantially in three Launceston suburbs Dhillon had a small ziplock bag in his shoe and when the car was searched four ziplock bags weighing 2.46g were found. On Friday Dhillon pleaded guilty to three counts of driving with an illicit drug in his system in May in Devonport, in June in Mowbray and in December on the East Tamar Highway. He pleaded guilty to three counts of driving while disqualified in November in Hobart Rd, Kings Meadows, on December 18 on the East Tamar Highway and on January 18, 2022 in Rooke Street Devonport. He also pleaded guilty to possession and use of a controlled drug (methylamphetamine) and two counts of selling a controlled drug (ice) , and possession and use of a controlled plant (cannabis) and possession of a device. READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning But Dhillon pleaded not guilty to use of an unregistered motor vehicle and using a vehicle with no premium cover. Sentencing of Dhillon was delayed because charges to which he pleaded not guilty must go to a hearing on March 11 at 2.15pm. Visiting magistrate Andrew McKee adjourned all matters after querying whether Dhillon was at risk of imprisonment. READ MORE: Man dies after single-vehicle crash at Longford Sentencing and hearing have been adjourned until magistrate Ken Stanton returns from leave. At last year's hearing defence counsel Andrew Lonergan said Dhillon had been a drug addict for ten years and had arrived in Tasmania six years ago to look after his mother. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examine

