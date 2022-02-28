sport, local-sport,

Two-time Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Tessa Lavey would love to see Tasmania get its own WNBL team. The Bendigo Spirit star, who was in Launceston with her team on Monday, said it would open up more opportunities for female players. "100 per cent, for the growth of the WNBL it's what we need, we need more teams," she said. "For Australian basketball, we need that growth opportunity for young players who don't get rostered spots. "We need more spots for players in Australia because we have talent everywhere and I feel like a lot of the girls miss out so if that were to happen, I think it would be amazing and it would be just a starting point to getting two or three more teams in the league which would be nice." READ MORE: Raiders give themselves best chance of making semi-finals Spirit coach Tracy York, who has family in Launceston, backed that idea. She said pushing for a Tassie team was one of the key reasons behind the Spirit and Southside Flyers playing two games on the Apple Isle. "I think if you can't see it, you can't be it, so it's good for them to be able to see we are in Tassie and there's hope they can get that elite team some time in the future," she said. "If we can expand the league and make it stronger for females, we've got a lot of good female players that don't get positions on teams just with the nature of the amount of teams we've got." The Spirit hosted a Q and A and meet-and-greet following Monday's training session at Elphin Sports Centre. York was keen for her group to pass on tips to coaches and players. "If the coaches have any questions on different things and how we go about it we're more than happy to help out and answer them," she said. Lavey, who played with the Australian Opals at last year's Tokyo Olympics, has enjoyed playing in Tasmania across the years. "It's always nice coming down to Tassie, we're normally down in winter, so it's actually nice to be here when the sun's out and it's not too cold," she said. "We always get great fans here and in Hobart as well." Community engagement is big part of modern elite sports programs and the Spirit are delighted to be back into it. "I know we haven't been able to get around the community in the past two years because of COVID so it's nice to be able to see peoples' faces and it's great they're enjoying their time here and we can share that with them," Lavey said. York shared that opinion. "The last two years has been a lost two years almost and we did some clinics down in Hobart on Sunday with coaches and players and it was great to be able to share our experiences," she said. The Spirit defeated the Flyers 96-80 at Derwent Entertainment Centre on Saturday and they face the Flyers again on Wednesday night in Hobart. Lavey, who scored five points, was happy with Saturday's performance and said the group would look to ramp up its defensive pressure this week. "We played really well together as a group, that's why we're such a good team because we play together," she said. "No matter where we are and where we sit on the ladder we want everyone to do really well, so that's huge for us. "Coming into Wednesday, that's going to be the same mindset for us, defensively we're going to lockdown. They've got some talented players and so do we." York said the Spirit would need to be on their toes for the clash. "It'll be tough, always when you play a team twice in a row, it's almost a night and day scenario, we just to have to be ready that things will be different," she said. The Spirit, which are sixth on the WNBL ladder, were back-to-back WNBL Champions in the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

