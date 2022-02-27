news, local-news,

Three dedicated foster carers are hoping to promote the importance of physical activity for mental health, and also raise awareness about the important work of foster carers in our community. Life Without Barriers foster carers Lyndon Riggall, Georgie Todman, and Mitch Langley are about to embark on a series of marathon running events to inspire the children and young people in their care, and encourage other Northern Tasmanians to consider becoming a carer. READ MORE: A Tasmanian Ukranian and Russian give their thoughts on the invasion Despite working as a high school teacher, Mr Riggall said that becoming a foster carer was an unexpected journey. "Becoming a foster carer took me by surprise," he said. "I had become good friends with Mitchell and Georgie and had met a young person from their previous placement, but when they began caring for another child, I followed the journey with them much more closely. READ MORE: Lara Alexander elected Member for Bass after winning recount "I enjoyed my involvement so much and how in awe I was of the work they did, they encouraged me to take the extra step and become a carer myself. Mr Riggall said that as a teacher he had always believed in modelling healthy habits and behaviours to children, and that showing the value of hard work was vitally important. READ MORE: Nature takes over with new program coming to Australia "I'm really proud of what these races represent, which is the desire to see ourselves performing above and beyond what we once thought possible," he said. Fellow teacher Ms Todman said that the marathon challenge was an important reminder of the positive benefits of physical activity. "When Covid first hit many of our other hobbies such as theatre were put on hold, so we were looking to branch out and try new things," she said. "We acknowledge health and wellbeing are so important - and while we had always promoted health and exercise with all the young people in our lives, we weren't regularly participating. "We first decided to do some hiking and see our beautiful state and then Mitchell was the first to suggest running. "A group of us started to attend the Launceston Park Run and it had such a great community spirit, we became regulars. "Taking care of your health and wellbeing as a carer, parent and young adult is vitally important and we have also had some great family moments with these new pursuits such as wearing matching glow in the dark masks at the Devonport Glow Run." Ms Todman encouraged anyone who had considered foster caring to get in touch with Life Without Barriers to discuss the process, and said there remained a dire need for more carers in Launceston. "There is such a great need in Tasmania based on how many times we are often called to take an additional placement," she said. "Our friends and family have welcomed new additions to our family with the young people in our care over the years and we want to spread the word that if this is something you have been thinking of - whether you are single, young, old, child-free or have an established family - it is a remarkable opportunity for everyone involved." If you would like to learn more about becoming a foster carer, visit the Life Without Barriers website. To enquire about the foster care process, contact Kylie Gibbs on 0472 869 969.

