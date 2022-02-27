news, local-news,

Shania Falls had always dreamt of becoming a nurse, and a scholarship opportunity offered to her in the last years of high school helped her on the road to success. The recipient of a scholarship from Woolnorth Renewables, Ms Falls was provided with financial assistance for her final two years of college and throughout her degree. Raised in Scottsdale and Winnaleah, Ms Falls moved to Launceston to study and said the scholarship helped reduce the financial burden of pursing further education. READ MORE: Premier to announce changes to cabinet before Parliament resumes "It was really good to help pay for laptops and uniforms and things you had to pay upfront, which is really hard as a student," she said. "Having that money coming in at the start of every semester was quite helpful." Delivered through the University of Tasmania Springboard to Higher Education Bursary Program, the Woolnorth Scholarship helps young people living in the communities near the company's' windfarms in the North West and North East of the state. READ MORE: Launceston City Council celebrate success of single-use plastics policy Woolnorth Resources general manager Stephen Ross said the company wanted to help provide opportunities to young people living in rural areas. "We hope that the bursaries provide support and encouragement to students to encourage them to pursue the goal of achieving tertiary qualifications in whatever field of study excites them," Mr Ross said. "Their achievements will provide strong and positive role models to students in their high schools that will contribute to communities and families into the future." READ MORE: Launceston vets warn against vaccine-resistant kennel cough outbreak Mr Ross said the scholarship came with no restrictions, and the bursary would support the recipient to study any course at UTAS. "We don't put any restrictions on it, it's whatever the student wants to pursue, we're happy to provide that support for them in that field of study," he said. Now working at Launceston General Hospital, Ms Falls said she had big dreams for her future career in nursing and loved the fast-paced nature of the job. For any other young people living in rural Tasmania, Ms Falls said she would encourage them to apply for a UTAS bursary to help them with their study. "I would definitely say to apply, whether you have a strong application or not, because if you do get it is really handy to have and is a real motivator," she said. Fellow nursing graduate and Woolnorth bursary recipient Abbie Davison was born and raised in Smithton. Abbie said the bursary assisted her to purchase uniforms and textbooks, as well as with travel costs between Smithton and her UTAS campus in Launceston. "It allowed me to focus on my studies and learning without thinking and stressing about some of the costs associated with university," Ms Davison said. Ms Davison said she planned to travel around Australia and work in other rural and regional areas, before one day returning to her hometown and working at the Smithton District Hospital. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/f7ed87ef-5840-4b18-ad7e-f4503f6cbb9a.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg