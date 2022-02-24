newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Everyone's favourite band of misfits is back and they plan to have audiences clutching their stomachs in laughter, wiping away tears, and groaning from shock. The 75th annual Uni Revue, titled Uni Revue 2022: Net Zero, will be directed by Cassie Xintavelonis and be staged during May across the state. Ms Xintavelonis said it was a privilege and honour to direct the production in its 75th year, knowing that the revue is cemented in Tasmanian theatre culture. READ MORE: Murders of 199 women killed by their partners analysed in family violence report "We are hoping this year's revue will bring the Uni Revue into the next chapter, the next generation, and move with the times in terms of how live comedy and theatre is received and presented," she said. "We are really excited to change things up a bit and do things really differently this year." Uni Revue was originally created by a group of university students who wanted to make comments on politics, and the heart of the show has not changed since the moment it was created. "Basically it's holding a mirror up to society, using satire and parody to take the mickey out of everyone and everything. Politicians are our usual targets, as well as culture and society," Ms Xintavelonis said. READ MORE: Century of memories cherished after WWII veteran passes Those attending this year can expect special mentions for ScoMo and the yet-to-be-announced federal election, the state's politicians and their portfolio changes, the Ukraine situation, and COVID-19. "No one is safe," Ms Xintavelonis said. "Uni Revue has always been known to push the boundaries, but obviously there is a fine line between being funny and being insensitive." A lot of the preparation work for the show will go into developing the cast's improvisation and comedy skills. Uni Revue will come to the Princess Theatre and Northern Tasmanian audiences from May 5-7. Tickets are on sale now via the Theatre North website at theatrenorth.com.au.

