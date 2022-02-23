news, local-news,

Men who murder their female partners may be in long-term relationships, may be middle-class and "upstanding" citizens, or in happy relationships, according to a new study. Australia's National Research Organisation for Women's Safety looked at the murders of 199 women in Australia, including three in Tasmania, between 2007 - 2018, who were killed by their intimate partners. It separated the offenders into three different categories, including men who are typically middle class with little contact with the criminal justice system, men who are in long-term and happy relationships who kill after a significant stressful life event, and men who are persistently violent towards their partners. The report Pathways to Intimate Partner Homicide offered solutions for prevention of future family violence deaths. This included new intelligence gathering techniques for police and more targeted and timely responses to victims and their families, while early prevention programs were also key. READ MORE: Premier's absence noted during Prime Minister's visit to Northern Tasmania Laurel House chief executive Kathryn Fordyce said wrap-around, targeted services that could quickly help women in high-risk situations were critical to prevent such deaths. "Any work that can help children, young people and families understand the patterns of violence that can occur in relationships is important. It is also really important that women know that supports are out there to help them leave unhealthy relationships." Further analysis of 181 of the killers found that 59 were classified as a 'fixated threat', men likely to be "upstanding" citizens, often in their forties, who were often jealous and controlling in relationships, and killed when they felt they had lost control. READ MORE: Tasmanian businesses prepare to welcome back international tourists A second type was classified under 'deterioration/acute stressor' types, and involved 19 men whose relationships were positive and non-violent, but became this way after a stressful life event that contributed to their existing mental and physical ailments. Their declining mental health was heightened by arguments or alcohol and other substances, ending in a non-planned murder for which they showed remorse. A final type, in which 79 men fell into, is the persistent and disorderly category, men who constantly physically and emotionally abused their partners, often from early in the relationships, which were often short in length and described as committed but volatile or chaotic. These men often had complex histories of trauma, such as childhood family violence, deaths in the family, mental and physical issues including cognitivie disabilities, and histories of violence, and the abuse had led to increasing contact with the justice system. For the fixated threat type of killer, the study suggested new intelligence gathering techniques for police for prevention. This included gathering GPS data, to identify stalking or attending victim's residences, online activity data, to see if the men are stalking their partners on social media, and mental health data. The report said certain red flags should prompt immediate risk assessments for at risk women, which in turn could prompt targeted protections at crucial times to prevent death or injury. This included doing a risk assessment when a protection order is filed for the first time, or when stalking behaviours or threats to kill are reported. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

