Organ donations and transplants may have fallen during the past two years due to the pandemic, but DonateLife is thankful for those families and people who said yes and saved lives. In Australia during 2021, 1174 people received a transplant due to the generosity of 421 donors, but both of the figures were down from 2020. DonateLife Tasmania executive officer Davin Hibberd said they were continuing to encourage people to register as donors and have those conversations with family. READ MORE: Mother's love gives child a new lease on life "If we look at Tasmania, we had seven families [in 2021] that said yes to donation proceeding. That resulted in 21 people able to receive a transplant," he said. However, though donor and transplant numbers were down - due to factors such as families saying no and donors not being suitable - registrations to be a donor in those aged 16 and above reached 50 per cent for the first time in 2021. Living donations were also an important contributor, with 203 people giving living donations nationally in 2021. To register as an organ donor visit donatelife.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/97cef988-8403-49f6-9a2e-c027b542b7c5.jpg/r8_173_3793_2312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg