A 14-month-old boy diagnosed with dysplastic kidneys and chronic kidney disease will be been given a new lease on life thanks to his mother's love. Kirsty Carr, of Hadspen, gave birth to Xander Carr on December 6, 2020, five weeks earlier than his due date, but already the family knew things were not going to be easy. Ms Carr had a routine scan at 14 weeks that showed Xander had an enlarged bladder, so doctors sent her to Hobart for a specialist appointment. READ MORE: Mask-wearing to continue in Tasmania for the next month She was told what the issue could mean for Xander's future, and how Ms Carr could go through with the pregnancy, but Xander may not survive the birth. "We asked if there was any other help we could get, and a referral was sent off to Brisbane. Thirty minutes after arriving home to my partner and being told it was recommended we terminate, we received a phone call saying Brisbane was happy to see us," Ms Carr said. When Ms Carr reached 16 weeks and four days, she went to Brisbane for a procedure to drain Xander's bladder out through her own. "They said Xander had a blocked valve, and they were hoping draining this would relieve enough pressure to pop the bit of skin covering the valve," she said. "A few days later we went back in and the bladder had refilled. So, they planned to do a second procedure, but it wasn't quite full enough yet and we had to go back in two days." However, when Ms Carr went back she was told the first procedure worked, but the extent of the damage was unknown. READ MORE: Plans drop for what could be Launceston's newest roof-top bar When Xander was born at the Launceston General Hospital, he was transferred to the Royal Hobart Hospital for care, spending four days in NICU. "He started to decrease rapidly in his kidney function and we were sent urgently to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne," Ms Carr said. "Before leaving the Royal Hobart, we were told to prepare ourselves as they didn't think Xander was going to make it. He had two tiny kidneys, less than half the size, and roughly about 8 per cent kidney function in total." Xander stabilised, but the brave boy was still in need of a kidney donation, with five family members putting up their hand. It was his mum who chose to undergo the surgery. "In roughly two months time, Xander and myself will be undergoing major surgery to hopefully help Xander live somewhat of a normal life," Ms Carr said. "They are taking my kidney and attaching it under his pelvis. This involves us going to Melbourne for three to four months [then going to Brisbane for aftercare]." Organ and Tissue Authority released the 2021 Australian Donation and Transplantation Activity Report, which confirmed that despite a drop in donation and transplant rates, public support for donations was increasing. Regional Health Minister Dr David Gillespie said in Australia there were 200 people who received a kidney from a living donor in 2021. A GoFundMe and a raffle has been set up for the family to help cover the cost of expenses. "Xander will need more operations in the future, so the support is overwhelming," Ms Carr said. To donate visit gofundme.com/f/help-xander-with-his-kidney-transplant-recovery What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

