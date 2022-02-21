newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Bee Gees fans are in for a treat when a concert heading to Tasmania will feature one of the band members. The Best of the Bee Gees brings decades worth of music and original Bee Gees drummer Colin Petersen - with Evan Webster, Russell Davey, and Greg Wain - to audiences, weaving the tale of the band using first-hand stories throughout the show. Petersen, the earliest non-Gibb official band member, said he was excited to come to Tasmania as he had never visited before. READ MORE: Mother's love gives child a new lease on life "We had a great run, and it still amazes me that those songs that we recorded are still so fondly remembered now ... we would never have dreamt that those songs would continue to live on," he said. Petersen said throughout his fame, whether that was with the Bee Gees or on the big screen where he starred in Smiley, his mother had taught him to remain humble. "She always helped me keep the reins on this sort of ego thing and was always really quick to remind me that, although she gave me full credit for what I was doing and how well I was doing it ... to never forget there's always a kid down the road who [could do better]," he said. "The songs always took the priority with my playing. I just tried to get the best feel possible for the song, create the lyrics of it, and never distract from the vocals. I think I was the perfect drummer for them at that time." Looking back at the music Petersen and the Bee Gees played, one of his favourite songs was Massachusetts because it catapulted the band into stardom, but plenty of others will also be played at the concert. "It changed us from being sort of known and getting into the charts to where we were compared with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones and bands like that," he said. READ MORE: Olde Tudor pumps fuel into BP plan Now the music Petersen is so proud of making is on its way to Launceston for a show to last the ages. "When I think about it, all I am doing is trying to keep the songs alive. I give little anecdotes to the audience about what it was like to actually be in the band at a specific time when we recorded what was written," he said. "This band have taken so much care with with all the instrumentations and the vocals, and they have tried to get as close as possible to the original recordings." Petersen said he plans to perform for as long as life will let him, as he enjoys the way audiences get to experience the music and go on a journey with him. The Best of the Bee Gees will come to the Princess Theatre, Launceston, on February 26. To book tickets visit the Theatre North website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/67f55b97-a4eb-4c50-98a2-bcf1c28cc3f9.jpg/r476_666_2380_1742_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg