More than a week after the Pipers Brook bushfire at Lebrina was initially sparked, crews from Tasmania Fire Service, Sustainable Timbers Tasmania, Parks and Wildlife Service and Reliance Forest Fibre have it in patrol. A spokesperson for the Tasmanian Fire Service said the bushfire was contained 2 days ago. The fire burnt a total of 1789 hectares. READ MORE: Listen in: Triple zero dispatcher saves life of Kings Meadows man The fire started on Thursday, February 10, when a burn-off on a private property began to get out of control. The burn-off began about 3:00pm that day and quickly spread overnight from 240 hectares to more than a thousand. READ MORE: Mask-wearing to continue in Tasmania for the next month The Pipers Brook Road, which was closed due to the fire and downed powerlines in the area, is now open. Emu Road remains closed, and motorists are advised to drive carefully with fire crews patrolling the fire boundary over the coming days. READ MORE: Plans drop for what could be Launceston's newest roof-top bar According to TFS, all businesses in the area, including the vineyards and lavender farms are back to normal business hours. The community are encouraged to support the local attractions and businesses in the area. The fireground was handed back to the local district and Sustainable Timbers Tasmania management at 6pm today.

