news, local-news, all year round, tavern, hotel, launceston, rooftop, roof, top, bar

Another rooftop bar could be in the works for Launceston, based on plans currently open for public consultation. The plans come from the owner of the All Year Round Hotel and Tavern in South Launceston, who is hoping the Launceston council grants the approval needed to establish a new roof deck and bar for patrons to use. The plans were publicly listed by the council earlier this month and will be open for public comment until February 28. READ MORE: Listen in: Triple zero dispatcher saves life of Kings Meadows man The new deck would sit toward the west of the building between the hotel's roof and the tavern's bottle shop. Designs put together by Launceston architecture firm David Denman & Associates detail a 125-square-metre roof deck complete with its own bar, seated and standing room and a dumb waiter to receive food orders from the kitchen below. Despite being classed as a rooftop bar, it appears the space has been designed to avoid being overly exposed to the elements. A custom roof is part of the designs and the roof deck will be surrounded by windows. The new bar would be accessible from the bar room below and new signage is also expected to accompany the project, which appears to incorporate orb roofing, brick finish and timber cladding into its design. If the plans come to fruition, All Year Round wouldn't be the first well-established tavern in the city to capitalise on the trend to second-storey alfresco experiences. A little over a year ago, Launceston stalwart The Royal Oak reinvigorated its rooftop offering as part of a pub-wide refurbishment. Outdoor venues have become more popular in recent years as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive punters to open-air venues. That said, rooftop dining and drinking has remained relatively rare in Launceston, making All Year Round's potential offering all the more enticing. All Year Round patrons may be waiting for some time, however, before they can toast from the top of the tavern, as the plans will need the approval of the Launceston City council before they can move forward. From there, construction will still need to be organised and undertaken so it may still be some time until the planned works are complete. The All Year Round Hotel isn't the only one of Launceston's long-standing hotel-taverns to be undergoing changes. READ MORE: At least 560 homes sit empty in Launceston, Hobart for three years Further into the city, Launceston residents may have noticed some substantial construction work currently underway at the old O'Keefe's Hotel on George Street. The venue - which was sold earlier this year to two Buckby Motors directors - also sports a rooftop offering but is closed to the public while construction is ongoing and is expected to re-open in the coming months. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/d1c66ab5-3548-43fa-95e6-8f3a8800dc61.jpg/r0_268_5261_3240_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg