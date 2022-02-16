newsletters, editors-pick-list, greyhound, racing, tasmania, welfare, rspca, bullock, deaths

RSPCA Tasmania claims it is repeatedly being "sidelined" from investigations into animal welfare issues in the racing industry and believes there is still a lack of "cradle to grave" tracing of animals. The organisation has demanded increased funding to add to its 4.5 inspectors for the state, which it says limits its ability to carry out proactive animal welfare investigations. These inspectors are funded through the RSPCA's own fundraising activities. In a submission to the state government's review of the Racing Regulation Act, RSPCA Tasmania chief executive officer Jan Davis said non-binding agreements with the Office of Racing Integrity were not working. READ MORE: Ravenswood resident fed up with hoon behaviour "Under current animal welfare legislation, the RSPCA has jurisdiction regarding animal welfare offences in the racing industry. However, the current practice is for personnel within ORI to investigate breaches of welfare legislation," she said. "This situation has arisen as a result of long-standing non-binding agreements between the parties which have seen the RSPCA effectively sidelined from any investigation of welfare concerns in the racing industry. "Under these agreements, ORI can invite the RSPCA to participate in an investigation. However, in the past [this] has happened only rarely (if at all)." READ MORE: Seven Tasmanian school experience COVID outbreaks The RSPCA is urging the government to give it the "primary responsibility" for investigating and prosecuting animal welfare issues in racing. It wants ORI to be reformed so it has "no ties or links to the commercial side of the industry". The RSPCA and ORI are carrying out a joint animal welfare investigation into the state's leading greyhound trainer, Exeter's Anthony Bullock, but it has since emerged ORI was routinely renewing his public trainer's licence despite him not possessing a kennel licence - one of the key criteria. The investigation was expected to be completed by the New Year, and Mr Bullock has continued to participate in race meets and claim prize money. Tasmanian Greens leader Cassy O'Connor has written to Racing Minister Jane Howlett regarding the level of compliance being carried out by ORI. "We are concerned ORI appears to have been complicit in questionable conduct for the benefit of industry participants," Ms O'Connor wrote. "As the integrity oversight body charged with ensuring standards and regulations are met, ORI's negligence, in ensuring its requirements are met, is of serious concern." Mr Bullock has lodged an application for a kennel licence with West Tamar Council, and is yet to submit a development application for a shed on his property, which mayor Christina Holmdahl said could contain further greyhounds. The shed was constructed without council approval. Tasracing introduced new rules in 2020 requiring that "all reasonable efforts" be made to avoid euthanasia for retiring greyhounds, including a $3000 injury rebate scheme for initial treatment. Racing Minister Jane Howlett said the review of the Racing Regulation Act - being conducted by Dr Dale Monteith - would recommend a "best model" for animal welfare, as stated in the terms of reference. She said greater information sharing between ORI and councils was being considered. READ MORE: Newnham man cops fine for using listening device "Responsibility for administering the Dog Control Act 2000 lies with relevant local government areas," Ms Howlett said. "Progressive changes have been made to the licensing requirements in recent years to capture information in relation to Dog Control Act 2000 kennel licence compliance. "The Director of Racing is currently considering options for the sharing of information relative to individual council's regulatory functions." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/295898ca-fa9a-4452-9d3b-ccb48ca25c77.jpg/r0_396_6016_3795_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg