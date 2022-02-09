newsletters, editors-pick-list, anthony bullock, greyhound, trainer, tasmania, welfare, cruelty, rspca, licence

Tasmania's leading greyhound trainer has not held a kennel licence for his Exeter property for 10 years and told council officers he had about 100 dogs on the site in late 2021. West Tamar Council confirmed it is "working" with Anthony Bullock to help him obtain a licence, which is required under Tasmanian law for any person who owns three or more dogs and is usually renewed every year. Mayor Christina Holmdahl described the situation as "regrettable", and the result of "a failure of council systems" that was only picked up when the council received an anonymous complaint last year. READ MORE: Tasmania's taxi driver shortage leaves man stranded in mobility scooter at night Council officers followed it up and were told by Mr Bullock there were about 100 dogs on the property at the time. Checks could not find evidence of an ongoing licence. Cr Holmdahl said it should have also been up to Mr Bullock to make sure he had the licence, and the non-compliance went back 10 years. "It's up to the operator as well to make sure they have a licence," she said. "It goes back to the days before the council had the sort of computer system that automatically bring up kennel licence renewal requirements. "There is no doubt that it's something that just went under the radar. I can't give you an explanation other than to say that it was before we had more sophisticated systems." The council confirmed it would not fine Mr Bullock, as it did not believe the non-compliance was "wilful", and that he has since been "complying" with council requirements since the matter was raised. READ MORE: Does Tasmania's COVID response face enough oversight and scrutiny? Cr Holmdahl said the issue appears to have started when Mr Bullock took over the greyhound training business on the West Tamar Highway about 10 years ago and assumed the previous kennel licence rolled over to him, when it did not. Mr Bullock agreed with this explanation and said he would be meeting with the council this week. He would not comment further. Ann Montague, who lives across the road from Mr Bullock, has vowed to fight against the council granting him a kennel licence and against any future development application on the property. The council stated that Mr Bullock would submit a development application and "subsequently" a kennel licence, but did not specify what the application was for. Objections to the granting of a kennel licence can only be considered from residents living within 200 metres. Mr Bullock is also the subject of an Office of Racing Integrity and RSPCA investigation in relation to an alleged animal welfare incident at a Launceston vet clinic last year. Ms Montague said the council should not grant a licence while this investigation is ongoing. "Animal advocacy groups and individuals will be requesting council not consider granting an appropriate kennel licence until the outcome of a recent cruelty investigation is completed and findings are made public," she said. "Council are remiss in not responding to inquiries, complaints and concerns in regards to this matter. There is no transparency and issues appear to be trivialised and ignored." READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes The animal cruelty investigation was expected to be complete late last year, but it is understood ORI is awaiting the results of blood test samples taken from deceased greyhound Tah Bernard. Animal welfare groups and Ms Montague have raised concerns about the length of the investigation and the decision not to suspend Mr Bullock while it occurs. He has won numerous races and prize money in the meantime. All Tasmanian councils roll kennel licences over as "a matter of course" with minimal compliance checks or inspections occurring, the RSPCA believes. RSPCA Tasmania chief executive officer Jan Davis said her organisation could only carry out an animal welfare investigation if they received a complaint from a member of the public. Such welfare checks are not a standard part of the council kennel licensing process, she said. "Most of the time the councils don't check," Ms Davis said. "The resources involved in checking every licence would be far too great. There should be risk assessments occurring where checks are carried out on certain properties." The RSPCA has repeatedly requested more funding from the state government to carry out "proactive" welfare checks on properties. Office of Racing Integrity director Justin Helmich said they would work with any council to resolve licensing issues for greyhounds participants should they arise.

