A long-term Ravenswood resident has expressed his concerns in regards to hoons on the roads, leading to him feeling unsafe in his community. Resident Robert Petty said he is fed up with constant hoon behaviour in his neighbourhood and said the issue had gotten worse. "I have lived here for 42 years and probably over the last 20 years it's gotten worse and worse each year," he said. "When it gets wet, it gets worse too. Cars fly down the street near the school here and there's lots of tyre marks and places where you can see cars have come up the kerb. Some kind of speed deterrent is needed along the roads up here." Labor member for Bass Michelle O'Byrne said Tasmanians concerns over hooning and crime were proven through the release of a Productivity Commission's Report on Government Services this month, and they wanted to see action on the issue. READ MORE: Tasmanian Government begins new plan to curb family violence "67 per cent of Tasmanians believe there is a hooning problem in their neighbourhood according to the information in the Productivity Commission. That is a vast majority of people worried about safety in the community," Ms O'Byrne said "Every night residents are being disturbed by the sounds of screeching tyres and each morning they wake up to fresh damage on their roads. It's only a matter of time before someone is injured seriously." Police Minister Jacquie Petrusma agreed that hooning is an issue but said that additional officers have been added to the force to assist. "Hooning is an enormous menace to Tasmanians and at worst, it can have devastating consequences," she said. "Our police officers do an amazing job, and I would like to congratulate Launceston police officers for the fantastic police satisfaction levels in Launceston." READ MORE: State's education portfolio still up in the air Ms Petrusma argued that Ms O'Byrne's statistics were incorrect and that in 2010-11, 72.5% and in 2011-12, 71.8% of Tasmanians believed that hooning was a major problem. Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Higgins said hooning offences and the associated dangers are a primary concern for Tasmania Police. "Speeding and driving dangerously puts the driver and others at risk of serious injury and death on our roads," he said. Commissioner Higgins stated that hooning in Launceston has decreased in the six months leading up to 31 December 2021, with a 28 per cent reduction in reports compared to 2020-21 figures "Anyone who witnesses hooning should contact police immediately on 131 444 with information like the location, registration number and vehicle description, to give police the best chance of being able to stop this type of behaviour," he said. Tasmania Police advises anyone who witnesses hooning to call 131 444. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

