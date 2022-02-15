Investigators at crash site as tributes to helicopter pilot emerge

news, local-news, pilot, tasmania, died, bushfire, lebrina, North, helicopter, Andrew Kerr

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau are on the ground in Pipers Brook to begin investigating the events that led to the fatal helicopter crash that took the life of a Northern Tasmanian pilot yesterday. The pilot had been conducting fire control operations, including waterbombing, from the helicopter to help battle a bushfire that continues to burn in the state's North. According to ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell, the helicopter jettisoned its water bucket and line before crash landing in a nearby paddock yesterday. Three ATSB transport safety investigators arrived at the crash site this morning to begin inspecting the wreckage and speaking to witnesses. "The ATSB acknowledges the critical role aerial firefighting plays in managing bushfires around Australia and places a particular focus on our investigations into aerial firefighting accidents so that safety learnings can be shared with this critical sector of the aviation industry," Mr Mitchell said. READ MORE: Newnham man cops fine for using listening device To aid in the investigation, the ATSB is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or saw the helicopter in any phase of its flight to email them via witness@atsb.gov.au. A preliminary report is expected within eight weeks and final report will be released at the conclusion of the investigation. In a tribute from aerial firefighting company Air Operations Unit - Tasmania, the experienced pilot was described as being "highly respected within the aviation industry and Tasmania Fire Service". "Yesterday we lost one of our own in a tragic accident," the online tribute read. "[He] was part of the team performing vital aerial firefighting support at the Pipers Brook Road fire in Lebrina." The 41-year-old died after crashing his helicopter in a paddock on Monday afternoon. Adding to online tributes, Railton Fire Brigade chief Ross Crack, who labelled the pilot a hero, offered support to family, friends and his firefighter and support crew. "Whilst Tasmania Fire Service together with all firefighters take the utmost caution when conducting firefighting activities, sometimes God takes hero's from us for unknown reasons to me," Mr Crack wrote. The bushfire is still impacting the Pipers Brook, Lebrina, Wyena and Golconda areas. Water bombers and helicopters have been helping combat the bushfire since it began on Thursday and efforts were ramped up on Saturday when the fire began to spread more rapidly. On Tuesday morning, TFS confirmed its crews, as well as Sustainable Timber Tasmania, and Reliance Forest Fibre were continuing to work to control the bushfire. The fire is currently at an Advice warning for residents in the area to monitor conditions. READ MORE: Ravenswood resident fed up with hoon behaviour "Heavy machinery and fire crews have again been working to control the fire today," TFS said in a statement. "Warm weather is expected today with light winds which should allow crews on the ground to make progress on containing the fire. Heavy machinery made great progress over the last few days strengthening containment lines with crews will remaining on scene overnight patrolling the fire." The fire has burnt through 1660 Hectares. The Australian Transport and Safety Bureau was now investigating the crash, and a report was being prepared for the coroner. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33x2EhhAkH8V5ukLXns43Jt/6870e612-5aa4-44d3-8a91-0a9ca7e6902e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg