A pilot helping firefighting efforts at Pipers Brook has sadly died after crashing his helicopter this afternoon. Police and emergency services were called to the scene along Pipers Brook Road about 3.20pm. Initial investigations suggested the pilot crashed in a paddock, and Tasmania Police later confirmed the man, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, had died at the scene. Tasmania Fire Service acting deputy chief Jeff Harper described it as a tragic incident. READ MORE: Kings Meadows man fined after Centrelink dispute turns violent "Our hearts go out to the man's family and loved ones at this difficult time," he said. "Our thoughts are also with our people and others who have been working very closely with the man involved to help fight the Lebrina fires. "We will be working with police, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and other authorities so that this incident is fully investigated. "It is a very tragic situation, especially because it has involved someone who was working hard to fight the Lebrina fires to help our community safe. "Understandably this is a very distressing incident for everyone involved and we will be ensuring our people have access to all available support." READ MORE: Missing fisherman found dead in Lake Burbury The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was expected to undertake an investigation, and a report will be prepared for the coroner. The bushfire the man was assisting with - which is impacting the Pipers Brook, Lebrina, Wyena and Golconda areas - was downgraded from a 'Watch and Act' alert status to a 'Advice' status over the weekend and the TFS alert page currently lists the bushfire as "no immediate threat". Water bombers and helicopters have been helping combat the bushfire since it began in on Thursday and ramped up efforts on Saturday when the fire began to spread more rapidly. In regards to the ongoing bushfire TFS deputy chief Jeff Harper said on Monday afternoon that crews continued to work hard, and that containment is looking likely in the next few days. "If there is favourable weather tomorrow then crews will be able to complete containment lines around the perimeter of the fire," he said. Anyone with information who may have seen the aircraft near Pipers Brook just before the crash should call Launceston Police on 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or crimestopperstas.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

