Fire crews from Tasmania Fire Service, Sustainable Timber Tasmania and Reliance Forest Fibre are continuing to work to control a bushfire burning near Lebrina. The bushfire was sparked on Thursday afternoon from a registered burn-off on a private property, the preliminary report from fire investigators has determined the fire was likely accidental. READ MORE: Former police officers swap blue line to bottles of wine On Sunday afternoon, the bushfire warning was downgraded to advice, but wind gusts late Sunday and hot weather for Monday were forecast. "We do expect wind gusts to pick up later tonight, we're fully expecting that and we're resourced-up to handle that," TFS incident controller Rick Mahnken said. READ MORE: Voucher scheme proposal reignites hospitality debate "We do think the fire conditions will escalate into the evening and over the coming days. We know this fire is going to be difficult to control." As part of the planning process, TFS and State Emergency Service crews may be visiting properties in the area to perform structural triage. "If for some reason it [fire] does get out of the box, we need a plan B and C and D," Mr Mahnken. "If you see us in the area and coming on to your property, do not be alarmed. It is just part of our planning process." A community drop-in centre will open at the Lebrina Fire Station from midday on Monday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/72c3b2ae-6ec4-460b-9800-1bcfee7670e9.JPG/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg