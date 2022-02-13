news, local-news,

The state government has hit back at claims it is not doing enough for Tasmania's tourism and hospitality businesses during COVID, after Labor members accused them of being out of touch. Labor leader Rebecca White and opposition economic development spokesman Dean Winter gathered at Dana Eating House in Hobart, where they called on the government to launch a voucher scheme to support businesses through COVID. Under Labor's proposal, 50,000 vouchers valued at $50 each would be allocated to Tasmanian residents through a ballot system and could be used at a Tasmania restaurant, cafe, pub, or for admission to an experience. READ MORE: Ministerial jigsaw: Premier's puzzle for key portfolios Tasmanians using the vouchers would be required to spend the equivalent amount or more with the business in one transaction, and the vouchers would also exclude alcohol and gaming. Ms White said the tourism and hospitality industry had been hit hard during the prolonged second wave of COVID in Tasmania, and believed many businesses had been forced to shut as a result of outbreaks, as well as staff losing income. "There's no doubt there are many businesses and workers across the state feeling the pinch from a lack of consumer confidence, and that's particularly true for those working in our hospitality sector," she said. "Labor has listened to feedback from across the state and it's clear more must be done to encourage people to support local business and encourage Tasmanians to get out and about safely." READ MORE: Greyhound trainer's licence renewed despite non-compliance Mr Winter said the government was ignoring the urgent need to provide support to businesses and workers. "That's why Labor has come up with a workable plan that will provide a tangible benefit to the tourism and hospitality industry and we encourage the government to get on board," he said. Small Business Minister Jane Howlett called the scheme "the latest round of Labor flip-flopping". "We are pleased that Labor has finally recognised our businesses deserve support when they need it, but what is disappointing is that their proposed scheme appears to make it very difficult for Tasmanians to support family run businesses like the local pub or cafe," she said. READ MORE: Golden support for Tassie's Commonwealth Games bid for 2026 She believed that if Labor had consulted with industry they would have received advice that the scheme would largely support upmarket and fine-dining venues, effectively providing no support to smaller businesses. Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said vouchers had previously been a saving grace for the tourism industry and he didn't see why hospitality would be any different. "Residents have been staying home, so anything that encourages them to get out and about to spend some money at venues can only be a good thing," he said. "If local trade continues to be compromised, then I don't think this concept that's been put forward should just be dismissed." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

