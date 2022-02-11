newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A new study by researchers at the University of Sydney has identified a concerning trend of self-harming in Tasmanian school-aged students. The study led by University of Sydney research fellow Dr Kate Chitty and published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, identified a correlation between rates of self-poisoning in school-aged students and school attendance. "What our study found was that there were more calls to poison information centres for deliberate self-poisoning by adolescents on school days, compared to weekends and during the school holidays," she said. READ MORE: Lefroy cannabis trafficker admits to 20-bong-a-day habit The data from the study was collected from three jurisdictions, including Tasmania, with the rate of self-poisoning recorded consistent with cases on the mainland. Dr Chitty said while some poisonings occur by accident, the study focused on intentional cases, most commonly by over-the-counter and prescription medications. "We've seen a general trend over time in self-harm in adolescents, and particularly in deliberate self-poisoning," she said. "Adolescents can use poison or overdose on their medicines to cause themselves intentional harm." READ MORE: Sarah Courtney resigns as Member for Bass and as Education Minister While the study focused on identifying the association between school attendance and self-poisoning - not the causes - Dr Chitty said the findings may indicate something about the school environment was contributing to the rates of self-harm. "Previous research tells us that this might be stress related to schoolwork, face to face bullying by peers as well as potential study-induced stress, and there is evidence from other sources that this tends to be increasing over time," she said. Department of Education senior school psychologist Bec Strong said the rates of self-harm in adolescents were on the rise. "One in three young people would experience what we call severe psychosocial distress, particularly teenagers, and we're seeing the rates of that have tripled in just over a decade,'' she said. "Often, when young people are feeling highly anxious, they will turn to self-harm as a form of coping," she said. "When I first started working, the rates of self-harm in schools were about 7.5 per cent, but now it's gone up to ten to eleven per cent," she said. READ MORE: Owner of goats with cable-tied testicles fined for animal cruelty Ms Strong said some instances of self-harm were often associated with escapism, driven by a variety of social and academic factors. "Often there's a relational rupture on social media overnight and perhaps the young people because of that breakdown in a relationship are unable to arrive at school," she said. "Young people try to avoid school because they've had chronic absenteeism in the past, which has led to academic delays and school failure, so they go to great lengths to try and avoid being identified as a failure." Ms Strong said while female students were found to record higher rates of self-harm overall, male students were also prone to self-harming behaviors, with the methods used differing between the genders. With anxiety and mental health a significant issue for students, Ms Strong said schools were developing support programs to address the issue. "We've got school psychologists and we've got social workers who are trained in mental health response in every school," she said. "We provide really intense support to these young people presenting with self-harming behaviours or suicidal intent or distress." READ MORE: Hillcrest Primary School embarking on a journey of recovery Launceston headspace clinical lead Raelene Ikin said self-harm could also be a way of coping with stress or emotional pain, a symptom of a mental ill-health like depression, or a way of telling other people about their distress and asking for help. "There may be an overlap between self-harm and thinking about suicide, but it's important to remember that not every act of self-harm means a young person wants to end their life, '' she said. "Sometimes people do very risky things and accidentally die or seriously injure themselves as a result of self-harm. "It is usually a build-up of negative, stressful life events rather than one event that triggers self-harm in young people." Ms Strong said parents who were concerned about their children should contact their school and ask to speak to a trained professional. "It is possible to recover from anxiety and to treat anxiety and there are many supports and resources available in our schools and in our community which can wrap around and support a young person in need," she said. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health call Lifeline on 13 11 14. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/3ef403d1-9d92-4f57-803a-bd6ab96ea43a.jpg/r2_0_828_467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg