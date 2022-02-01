newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The median price for a house in Launceston jumped up by $70,000 over the last three months of 2021. The latest quarterly report from the Real Estate Institute of Tasmania set the house median price in Launceston at $600,000 in December, based on 269 sales over three months. This was equal to the median house price statewide. READ MORE: Clean-up efforts underway following oil spill in Mersey River The median house price in inner Hobart was $1.1 million which rose by $103,500 on the median price in the September quarter. The median house price in the North-West went up by $42,500 over three months, reaching $440,000. The median house price in Launceston rose by 49.3 per cent over the year and by 30.2 per cent in the North-West. READ MORE: Pop up clinics and walk-ins part of week-long vaccine blitz Launceston had the most house sales of any Tasmanian municipality over the December quarter. Investors accounted for 20 per cent of statewide sales over the quarter and first-home buyers for 15 per cent. Second-home buyers made up for 51 per cent of sales. READ MORE: Car crashes into Blast Balloons and Parties, Wellington Street, Launceston The REIT reported cumulative sales of $6.2 billion for 2021 and noted there had been the highest number of transactions recorded over the year since 2003. REIT president Michael Walsh said there had been a ninth consecutive year in property price growth in 2021. He said strong buyer demand and a shortage of property for sale and long-term rental accommodation would continue to place upward pressure on prices and rents. "Price increases have seen significant windfalls to the government in stamp duty and land tax revenues," Mr Walsh said. "These gains present an opportunity for the government to use these funds to assist the young and disadvantaged to not only put a roof over their head, but to achieve the Australian dream of owning their own home." A three-bedroom home in Launceston costs $420 on average to rent each week and a two-bedroom home costs $350. A three-bedroom home in the North-West costs $350 on average to rent per week and $250 for a two-bedroom home. It costs on average $500 to rent a three-bedroom house in Hobart. The median rent statewide per week is $400 which is 12.8 per cent up on the 12 months before. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

