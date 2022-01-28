news, local-news,

The allocation of rapid antigen tests by the state government to the Commonwealth has raised concerns about ongoing supply issues for private businesses. On Wednesday, the state government announced it would provide 2000 RATs to the Commonwealth for the Australian Antarctic Division through the Centre for Antarctic Remote and Maritime Medicine Partnership. As part of the announcement, Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the allocation to the AAD would not impact the state's supply. "Let me be clear, the Tasmanian Government maintains a sufficient supply for current and projected demand," he said. Pharmacy Guild of Tasmania president Helen O'Byrne said with many pharmacies still waiting on deliveries of RATs the allocation raised concerns about the broader availability of the tests. We're small to medium-sized businesses that are trying to access products in a supply chain that these massive governments are also trying to get the same stock," she said. "It just highlights that it's been a difficult time for pharmacies,'' she said. Ms O'Byrne said with the rollout of a national scheme to provide RATs to concession card holders underway, the shortage of testing kits may mean not all pharmacies would be in a position to offer the tests. Under the scheme, cardholders can receive free RATs from pharmacies with the cost reimbursed by the federal government. "We get $10 per test and a $4.30 handling fee, but the problem is in the supply chain," Ms O'Byrne said. "Some pharmacies have been able to access tests, but they've been paying more than $10 for them. "Obviously, that makes it very difficult for them to put those or to allocate those tests for the Commonwealth scheme because if they did, they'd be losing money." Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said pharmacists who were participating in the rollout had been reserving large supplies of the tests. "All the participating pharmacists are putting aside tests, I think that's really important," he said. Ms O'Byrne said she would have liked the program to have considered the larger supply chain issues as part of the rollout so businesses would not bear the additional cost.

