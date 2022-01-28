news, local-news,

A Scamander man held the blunt edge of a bread knife against his partner's throat during a drunken assault last year, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard. Darren John Bester, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on November 12, 2021. He had been remanded in custody since being arrested for the assaults. The latest assaults were his third conviction for family violence against the same complainant. Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said Bester and the complainant had been in a relationship for three years. Bester arrived home intoxicated and drank through the afternoon with the complainant. After falling asleep, he woke up and started yelling at the complainant, accusing her of having an affair. The complainant recorded yelling and threats on her mobile phone. He punched her three times to the back of the head, grabbed her by the throat and held the blunt side of a bread knife against her throat. She received large egg-shaped lumps on the back of her head. He was arrested and taken to Launceston police station because of his level of intoxication. In an interview, Bester admitted he had drunk a litre of wine, which combined with medication had caused his behaviour. Defence counsel Beri Kurdistan said he could not remember much of the incident. "Mr Bester is aware that he needs to address his alcohol addiction," Ms Kurdistan said. She said he had saved the complainant from having to give evidence in court by pleading guilty. Magistrate Ken Stanton said deterrence of Bester was important because he had been sentenced twice before for assaults on the same complainant. "You previously pleaded guilty in May 2019 to assault and received a suspended sentence of one month for choking her," he said. "In February 2020 you pushed her to the ground and held her wrists which was a breach of a family violence order and you threatened to burn her goods for which you received a jail term and the suspended sentence was activated. "This is a continuation of offending against the same victim and it was not doubt distressing for her. Mr Stanton sentenced him to three months' jail backdated to the day he was taken into custody. He ordered he submit to a 12-month Community Correction Order under which treatment for alcohol dependency will take place. Mr Stanton ordered that Bester could retrieve goods from the woman's home on one occasion if he was accompanied by a police officer.

