Tasmania Police have disclosed that the deceased woman, whose body was recovered from the First Basin at Cataract Gorge on Wednesday, was 22 years old and from interstate. The details arrive as police begin an investigation into the circumstances that led to the woman's death. READ MORE: Changes to Check In TAS app under consideration Police have not released any further details about the deceased woman. The police investigation will feed into a report to be handed to a coroner. The cause of the woman's death is unclear and will likely remain so until a coronial report is complete. The recovery of the body on Wednesday followed a two-day search effort, which was initially sparked by a triple-zero call on Tuesday saying a woman who had been swimming in the gorge was missing. When asked if the City of Launceston was reassessing its existing safety measures at the First Basin, Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten said the council would seek a debriefing with relevant agencies. READ MORE: Council to consider pausing e-scooter trial As of Thursday evening, the First Basin remained accessible to swimmers but flood warning signs were in place cautioning the public not to swim in the basin or river. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

