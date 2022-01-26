community,

A paramedic with over 30 years of experience has been recognised for his service to the community after receiving the Australian Ambulance Service Medal. Dr Peter Mulholland began his career as a paramedic in Victoria in 1986 before moving to Tasmania where he continued in his chosen profession. In receiving the Australian Ambulance Service Medal, Dr Mulholland has been recognised for his extraordinary commitment to furthering the capacity of the ambulance service through his own development and the training and mentoring of other staff in the service. RELATED: Meet the Northern Tasmanians being honoured this Australia Day He said much of the work he had done throughout his career has been in relation to supporting and promoting the role of volunteer paramedics in the state. "I deliberately included volunteers," he said. To support the service and the staff within, Dr Mulholland has undertaken a range of studies outside the remit of many of his peers, including completing courses in general nursing and as an air ambulance flight paramedic. He also obtained his station officer certificate as well as a degree in psychology, a masters in medical science and completed a PhD in inter-professional learning and rural paramedic practice. READ MORE: The elective surgeries with the longest waits in Tasmania His expertise across multiple areas of health services have seen Dr Mulholland contribute to national and international forums as an expert, including a nationwide research program examining the practice of rural and regional paramedics and as a speaker at the World Organisation of Family Doctors conference in Seattle. Steadfastly committed to serving the community in times of crisis, Dr Mulholland was one of the first responders on the scene of the Port Arthur massacre as part of the peer response team deployed following the tragedy in 1996. He was awarded the Individual Excellence in Ambulance Practice by the Northern Region of Ambulance Tasmania the following year. Dr Mulholland said while he was honoured to have been recognised for his contribution to the ambulance service, he said the award was also an acknowledgement of all the work paramedics across the state did to support the community. "It's not something you expect to receive," he said. "I've done a lot of extra stuff, but I'm part of a larger workforce that really does a good job supporting the community. "I'm just part of a larger workforce."

