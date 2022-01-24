news, local-news,

Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered on a property in the state's North-West. A police spokesperson said officers were on a private property on Chilcotts Road at Sprent where the body of a man was found by emergency services. RELATED: Neighbour shocked by man's suspicious death "We would like to hear from residents who may have CCTV footage covering roads in and out of the Sprent area, and any persons who may have been in the area of the Sprent Forest yesterday afternoon who might have noticed parked vehicles or movements of people," the spokesperson said. READ MORE: Tasmanian house prices still rising fastest in the nation Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

