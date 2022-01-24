news, local-news,

A Sprent resident has spoken out about her neighbour's death on Sunday. Anna Winwood lives on Chilcotts Road, Sprent, where a man was found dead in suspicious circumstances overnight on Sunday. In a statement on Monday morning, Tasmania Police said the body of a man had been found by emergency services and an investigation was underway. READ MORE: Cleo Smith abduction accused back in court Ms Winwood said she and her family had lived on Chilcotts Road for the past six years, and they had never seen so much activity on the road. "It's a pretty sleepy, quiet town. Nothing really happens," Ms Winwood said. She said she knew of the man who died, but did not know him personally. "He goes to work, comes home, but other than that we just wave to him," she said. "Everyone sort of keeps to themselves, and does their own thing, and look after their cows. It's crazy." Ms Winwood said she and her children first realised something was wrong on Sunday evening when they saw smoke on a nearby property. "We originally thought [the smoke] was on our property, but went and had a look and thought somebody must have just been burning rubbish, as happens around here. Shortly after, Tasmania Police and Tasmania Fire Services arrived under lights and sirens and they realised something unusual was happening. READ MORE: Veering causes car to plummet from overpass into railway "It's pretty scary to think that only one kilometre up the road something like this could happen. "It's all pretty much just cow country. It's pretty intense. No doubt there will be a lot of people about today. "It's a tragedy." She said a car was also burnt out nearby on Sunday evening, but she was not sure if that was linked to the man's death, as that was more common.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/aecfb47f-dfa4-4ac9-9da3-ddec4630d43a.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg