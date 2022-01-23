newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Fans have flocked to the first of two performances from Midnight Oil in Launceston as part of Mona Foma. The band announced the shows would begin their farewell tour, as they look to finish up their careers. Chris and Stephanie McIntosh, of Hobart, were ready for Midnight Oil to take the stage, with Mr McIntosh a fan of the band since he was 10 years old. READ MORE: Mowbray crash causes serious injuries "I've seen them a couple of times live and it's really good that they're in Tassie and get the chance to do that," he said. The concert was a family outing for Jacob Newstead, 10 and of Melbourne, who had grown up hearing the music at home and could not pick a favourite song. "I like how catchy the music is and how exciting it is live," he said. "It feels special and I am very happy to be here. I feel very grateful." Mona Foma artistic director Brian Ritchie said it was a coup for Tasmania to experience the first of the farewell shows for the band. "We have four shows on their farewell tour of about 15 shows. That's a significant quantity," he said. Mr Ritchie said he had talked to a few of the band members and they were thrilled to play at Mona Foma following gig cancellations last year. Festival organisers were determined Mona Foma would go ahead, regardless of other events cancelling due to COVID-19 concerns. READ MORE: Five more in hospital in Tasmania due to COVID-19 "It's been a tough gestation period, but now it has entered the world and it's great. People are having fun and the vibe is good," Mr Ritchie said. Ticket sales have been ticking along nicely for the festival, reaching about 95 per cent of the box office target. "We have seen some returns, especially the people on the mainland who are COVID positive asking for refunds," Mr Ritchie said. However, those tickets that have been returned are being resold for the most part. "We are just really thrilled that people are coming out. A lot of people are dedicated to supporting the festival," Mr Ritchie said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

