Devonport brothers Fletcher and Spencer Connelly are living proof of finding the courage to overcome horrific trauma, build strong futures, and display the fortitude to reach out to others. While severely tested with love and support, the uplifting pair's spirit and confidence have grown since the close-knit siblings survived a shocking car fire in 2012. The brothers suffered extensive burns when their father lit gas cylinders inside the family car with the boys and him in the vehicle. READ MORE: Six e-scooter incidents reported to police in Launceston Nine years on, Fletcher just celebrated turning 18 and is achieving good things with his studies leaning towards a career in IT. This year, the family's natural performer Spencer, 14, will appear on stage in his high school production. Mother Alison McGee says a crucial factor ongoing in her sons' lives and healing has been attending injury recovery camps run by the Kids Foundation. The camps allowed the boys to meet other young burns and trauma survivors further down the track in their recovery, inspiring them as they inspire others. "The camps have been critical and the people have become like family," Mrs McGee said. "When they initially suffered the burns, you immediately think we're the only ones. You think this is awful, horrible; how do we deal with this. READ MORE: Do Tasmanians really need to 'live with COVID'? "However, you meet other people who have also suffered severe trauma, and you can relate. "When you go to these camps, you meet these amazing people who tell you how resilient you are, and you can feel it. "The boys could sit and chat with the other kids at camp about how they felt and how things were going." Fletcher and Spencer are keen to participate in their first trauma recovery camp in two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. For the first time, Camp Tango Tasmania will be held on the North-West Coast at Ulverstone's Camp Clayton from February 18-20. Camp organisers are calling on survivors of life-changing injury or burns to contact the Kids Foundation on 1300 734 733 or via the website to register to attend. Mrs McGee said there were a number of kids from the North-West who attend the camps and children impacted by the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy might also benefit from going or if it was too soon could consider registering for future trauma recovery camps. READ MORE: Private clinic makes changes to PCR testing hours Anyone interested in volunteering at the camp can also contact the Kids Foundation. "We will be looking for as many volunteers as we can get from Tasmania rather than getting people to fly in," Mrs McGee said. "Anybody can volunteer. It can be fun, and many of the volunteers get more out of it than the children. "But when you pick your child up, and they start chatting about their `camp buddy,' you can see it on their face how fulfilling it's been and see the change. It makes them more grateful and appreciative of what they have." Mrs McGee said the camps push kids to get outside of their comfort zone within a supportive environment.

